Attempt to prevent old Sears building demolition denied

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A motion by the owners of Charleston Town Center Mall to halt the demolition of the old Sears building has been denied.

Back in May , Mayur Patel, the owner of the old Sears property, was granted a demolition permit, and on Tuesday, Hull Property Group, the owners of the mall, filed a motion for an injunction to stop the demolition.

Judge Maryclaire Akers denied this injunction.

Patel plans to develop a hotel in place of the old Sears building, and his plans include no access to the mall from the hotel.

