Attempt to prevent old Sears building demolition denied

By Bailey Brautigan
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A motion by the owners of Charleston Town Center Mall to halt the demolition of the old Sears building has been denied.

Back in May , Mayur Patel, the owner of the old Sears property, was granted a demolition permit, and on Tuesday, Hull Property Group, the owners of the mall, filed a motion for an injunction to stop the demolition.

Judge Maryclaire Akers denied this injunction.

Patel plans to develop a hotel in place of the old Sears building, and his plans include no access to the mall from the hotel.

