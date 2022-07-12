ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

 3 days ago

This mornings winner of the More FM Morning Mindbender gets fun at Wild Island with a pair of tickets to the Water Park.

Friday, July 15, 2022

This mornings winner of the More FM Morning Mindbender gets fun at Wild Island with a pair of tickets to the Water Park. The Waterpark features fun in the sun for all ages including a wave pool, slow river, kiddie pool and slides, sandcastle station, water slides/rides, private cabanas, and group facilities. Find out more at www.WildIsland.com.
RENO, NV
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Rolled ice cream on a hot day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The work starts early at Rolled Mountain Creamery. Open at 11 am each weekday, with the recent temperatures, it doesn’t take long for customers to come in looking for relief. “Got out of the Marines in 2015, and I asked my family if we could...
RENO, NV
House Digest

Best Airbnbs In Lake Tahoe

Alpine Lake Tahoe offers incredible natural beauty all year long. With hundreds of Airbnb choices in the area, you can overlook some of the loveliest and most distinctive views in the world. The pure waters of the lake are deep enough to cover the entire Empire State Building. At 1,644 feet deep and 72 miles wide, it's flanked by light granite peaks reaching into the bright blue sky, as per Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel. John Muir called these Sierra Nevada mountains the Range of Light in his 1901 book "Our National Parks," and thought they contained the grandest forests in the world (via National Park Service).
GLENBROOK, NV
Smith And River Opens in Riverwalk District

A popular downtown Reno restaurant has re-opened under new ownership, with a new name and a new look. It's the latest project to bring some new business buzz back to to downtown.
RENO, NV
Al fresco alpine dining: Eat a delicious meal with spectacular views

There is no shortage of outdoor activities to take part in around the Tahoe Basin — and dining is definitely one of them. Soak in lake views from a table on a pier, share giant pretzels and local brews in a buzzing beer garden, or listen to the rush of the Truckee River with a plate of scallops. Bon appetit!
TRUCKEE, CA
TMWA: Community well prepared for drought

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The western US is gripped in a sustained drought. Images of nearly empty reservoirs and word of severe cutbacks in water service elsewhere. are common and concerning. But ow worried should we be? Look around. Things don’t seem alarming. Big and deep, Lake Tahoe hides drought well...
ENVIRONMENT
New Hotels Reflects Evolution of Lake Tahoe’s South Shore

If you can peel your gaze away from the beauty of Lake Tahoe and the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains, you can see the South Shore (www.tahoesouth.com) evolving right before your eyes. A trend that began about ten years ago is now in full force. Lodging properties in South Lake Tahoe are being transformed from “this could be anywhere” accommodations, some originally built in the 1960s, to true Tahoe-style hospitality. These new properties offer amenities that are more in tune with the experiences that travelers expect today – local authenticity, connection and community, sustainability, the option of seclusion, convenience, value, and pet inclusivity.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Farmers markets in full swing around Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Farmers markets are in full swing around the Lake Tahoe Basin and stocked full of fresh produce and food from local farmers and unique creations from local artisans. After a previous summer filled with challenges for the South Lake Tahoe community that ranged from...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
The Club at ArrowCreek Announces New Director of Agronomy

RENO, Nev. (July 12, 2022) – The Club at ArrowCreek is excited to introduce new Director of Agronomy, David Diver. Diver brings more than 28 years experience in golf course management across the country and will assist in The Club’s efforts to continually improve the conditions at ArrowCreek.
LAS VEGAS, NV
29 Best Things to do in Reno, Nevada

If you’re looking for a fun-filled vacation destination, look no further than Reno, Nevada! This vibrant city is home to plenty of attractions and activities that will keep you entertained for days on end. From casinos and nightlife to museums and parks, Reno has something for nearly every age possible.
RENO, NV
Lifestyle
Carson Hot Springs – Relax in Natural Mineral Water

If you want to experience the natural mineral water of the earth, then you need to visit Carson Hot Springs in Nevada. You can find this spa in the Eagle Valley and enjoy 60 gallons of 120 degrees Fahrenheit heated water per minute. Carson Hot Springs is the largest hot spring in the Eagle Valley. Read on to learn more about what you can expect from this spa. We will discuss the attractions, cost, and location. Here are some tips to help you make the most of your visit to Carson Hot Springs.
NEVADA STATE
Sparks family installs Biggest Little Library on Disc Drive

A house in a neighborhood on Disc Drive in Sparks recently installed what claims to be “the biggest little library in Sparks” as part of the worldwide Little Free Libraries phenomenon. There are more than 150,000 little free libraries placed in neighborhoods and public spaces throughout 100 countries, encouraging people to read and build communities of book aficionados.
SPARKS, NV
Italian pastry chef opens bakery in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Melissa Iturriaga dreamt of owning an Italian bakery for ten years and last month she opened the doors of Dolce Caffe. “I’ve been dreaming about it every single day of my life and I just can’t believe it’s here,” she said. Dolce...
RENO, NV
Reno Air Races Sees Increasing Costs This Year

The 58th annual STIHL National Championship Air Races is two months away, but organizers say they're in need of more funding because of rising costs. The Reno Air Racing Association says they've seen costs rising all over but this year they had a very large increase in their insurance policy cost - about $500,000 - and they're also seeing costs on infrastructure go up.
RENO, NV
Reno: The fastest warming city in the U.S.?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - By now we’ve gotten used to hearing the whole world is warming. What you may not know is; it’s getting hotter faster here than perhaps anywhere else in the U.S. According to the non-profit Climate Center, Reno’s summertime temperatures are averaging 10.9 degrees warmer...
RENO, NV
Freedom One Plane Lands at Reno-Tahoe International Airport

Southwest’s Freedom One plane landed in Reno today!. The plane celebrates the company’s 50 years and honors America’s veterans. It made a quick stop here before it headed off to Los Angeles. The Boeing 737-800 was first unveiled in 2021 with the unique American flag scheme. The...
RENO, NV

