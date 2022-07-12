ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Al Fresco Family Dining in Portland

By Annette Benedetti
Red Tricycle Portland
Red Tricycle Portland
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From casual to extravagant, restaurants across the city embraced outdoor patio dining options—and families are here for it. Where else can your kid talk loudly or run around without other patrons batting an eye? And with the summer weather holding strong, now is the perfect time to enjoy dining al fresco...

tinybeans.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Cities with least home inventory in Portland, Oregon metro area

Cities with least inventory in Portland, Oregon metro area. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Ice Cream

Whether you’re a fan of pistachio, marionberry crisp, chocolate gooey brownie, or buckwheat honey toffee, these are our go-to scoop (and pop) shops. The old adage “we all scream for ice cream” couldn’t be truer in Portland, where there’s ice cream to satisfy almost any taste. Got an Italian nonna who likes to stick with the classics? Take her to Pinolo Gelato for pistachio and stracciatella. Like your ice cream James Beard chef style? Look no further than the über-rich frozen custards from Ripe Cooperative. Looking for Indian kulfi in both traditional and funky flavors? Head to Kulfi. Want to try a bona fide Portland institution, still innovating today? Wander to Salt & Straw. And if you’re plant-based, gluten-free, or lactose-intolerant, Kate’s Ice Cream is a safe haven, while many of these other shops offer friendly options, too. Read on to find your new favorite way to beat the summer heat.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Time names Portland one of world’s ‘Greatest Places’

Time magazine has recognized Portland as one of 2022′s World’s Greatest Places, declaring it a city where “all are welcome.”. The City of Roses is among 50 cities and landmarks recognized for offering travelers with unique experiences, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. The destinations on the list are often places recovering from economic downfall of the pandemic and thriving nonetheless, the magazine writes.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
State
Mississippi State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Restaurants
bendmagazine.com

A Sisters Farmhouse for the Gillihan Family

Maijken and Jason Gillihan remember waking up one morning in the spring of 2020 at their home in Beaverton and making a decision: they didn’t want to wait any longer to make their dream of living in Central Oregon a reality. Native Oregonians who met in college when they were both summer greeters at an Abercrombie & Fitch, the two weren’t strangers to buying and selling homes and moving around. They’d moved five times the decade before, and when they called their real estate agent that spring, the broker joked that “it was about that time again.”
SISTERS, OR
33andfree

The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
OREGON STATE
Eater

McMinnville Restaurant Okta Wants to be the Willamette Valley’s Fine Dining Destination

About 15,000 years ago, a 2,000-foot-high ice dam cracked, releasing a monumental gush of water that swept across the Northwest. The Missoula floods, as they’re known, tore up the ground in its path, carrying and scattering mud and silt and boulders across Idaho, Washington, and Oregon in its pursuit of the Pacific. This happened again and again, as the glacier would reform and break, washing down the continent and carrying so much soil with it. Waters would pool in the Willamette Valley, creating the growing conditions that support the state’s lauded wine country.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
opb.org

PDX gives airport visitors a reason to look up ... in 2024

Forget the carpet. The folks who run Portland International Airport want passengers to start looking up, not down. “People still love the carpet — and we love that they love that. We also hope that they will love our roof just as much,” said Kama Simonds, a Port of Portland spokesperson.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Outdoor Dining#Dining In#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Mississippipizzapub#Pizza Pub#Cadillac Cafe#American#French
Red Tricycle Portland

Cool Off at These Splash-tastic Water Playgrounds

As the temperature continues to creep up this summer, there are number of ways to beat the heat—kayaking with kids in Portland is one option, escape town and hang out in Sauvie Island, or you can find your way to one of Portland’s popular natural swimming holes nearby. But if your looking for a quick way to beat the heat, head to one of these local splash pads where little and bigs can cool down for free! Fortunately, Portland Parks have loads of interactive fountains and splash pads throughout the city that are just begging to be splashed around in—and guaranteed, no matter what quadrant you’re in, one is bound to be nearby.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Beaverton Valley Times

Basics Market opens at old Aloha Bales Thriftway location July 27

The grocery store, at the old Bales Marketplace spot on Southwest Farmington Road, will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.Basics Market will finally open its doors at the former Bales Thriftway location in Aloha on Wednesday, July 27. The new store, located at 17675 S.W. Farmington Road, will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Basics has been renovating the 40,000-square-foot space for months, and it will be the Tualatin-based grocer's "biggest store yet," the company says. The new store will sell locally sourced meats, dairy products and seafood, as well as wellness products, flowers and organic produce. It will have a bottle shop, an in-store bakery, a deli — with pizza, soups and entrees — and a coffee and smoothie bar inside. "This store will be our biggest store yet, so the team has put in months of work to expand our offerings while still maintaining our purpose of nurturing stronger, healthier communities through food," said Basics Market president Joel Dahll in a press release. The new location will also have a 99-cent special on coffee and donuts every day for teachers, first responders, military service members and seniors. {loadposition sub-article-01}
ALOHA, OR
kptv.com

Portland metro animal shelters near capacity as costs rise

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rising prices and global supply chain issues are putting pressure on pet owners. Local animal shelters say they’re seeing an increase in the number of people dropping off their pets and saying they can no longer afford to give their pets adequate care. Oregon Dog Rescue in Tualatin says it’s near capacity.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Starbucks to close two Portland stores due to safety concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Starbucks announced Monday that it is closing 16 stores in the United States, including two in Portland, due to safety concerns. Sam Jefferies, Senior Manager, Brand Reputation and Crisis Communications at Starbucks, said the two stores closing in Portland are at SW 4th and Morrison and the Gateway location on NE Halsey Street.
PORTLAND, OR
yachatsnews.com

One of North America’s most destructive bugs arrives in Oregon, but mostly seen as a threat to ash trees in Willamette Valley

A Portland biologist recently found an iridescent bug with the potential to wipe out Oregon’s ash trees, marking the first sighting on the West Coast. The Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed Monday that emerald ash borers, an invasive beetle whose larvae kill ash trees by burrowing into their bark, were discovered near a parking lot in Forest Grove about 25 miles west of Portland. They have destroyed ash trees across the country but this is the first time they’ve been spotted west of Colorado.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City distiller named world's best by female judges

Sara Brennan brings home award for superior spirit with her new Trillium Pink Pinot Gin.Oregon City-based Trail Distilling co-owner Sara Brennan was named "Best Woman Distiller" by the 2022 International Women's Wine & Spirits Competition, the only U.S. competition to feature exclusively female judges. Brennan also took home the "Best Gin" and "Best of the Best" trophies for her Trillium Pink Pinot Gin, which, judges raved, is "spicy, complex and creamy." Judging panels included professional winemakers, distillers, sommeliers, retail buyers, beverage industry educators and journalists. While open to distillers and winemakers of all genders, the competition focuses on...
OREGON CITY, OR
Red Tricycle Portland

Red Tricycle Portland

Portland, OR
210
Followers
350
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Helping families in Portland have more fun and make more memories with their kids.

 https://redtri.com/portland-kids/

Comments / 0

Community Policy