ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

More In-N-Out, Whataburger locations planned for Colorado Springs

By Rich Laden rich.laden@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hs2MV_0gdDIxCQ00

Colorado Springs' burger wars aren't just heating up; they're sizzling.

In-N-Out Burger, the popular California fast-food chain that expanded to Colorado in 2020, plans to build its third Springs restaurant at 495 Garden of the Gods Road, just west of Interstate 25 on the city's northwest side, according to a proposal it submitted to city government officials.

Meanwhile, a sixth Whataburger — the Texas-based chain with a loyal following of its own — would be built at 2495 Montebello Square Drive, near Academy Boulevard and Montebello Drive West in northern Colorado Springs, a proposal submitted to the city by a Whataburger franchisee shows.

City officials must sign off on each restaurant's latest development plans, which spell out nuts-and-bolts information on building size, parking, traffic, landscaping and other project details.

Still, the proposals show the burger chains remain bullish on Colorado Springs, whose growing population, quality of life and desirability as a place to live — as recognized by U.S. News & World Report and other national publications — have attracted scores of new restaurant brands, retailers, apartment developers, hotels and other commercial investment.

In-N-Out's proposal calls for demolition of an Applebee's restaurant at the Garden of the Gods Road site; In-N-Out would replace it with a 3,860-square-foot restaurant that would have indoor and outdoor seating for 112 diners and a drive-thru lane.

Mike Abbate, In-N-Out's assistant vice president of real estate and development, said via email that the chain is going through its development application process with the city, and therefore "it’s too early to say if we’ll be able to open a restaurant there, or when it might open."

Assuming construction begins on the new location, however, it would take In-N-Out seven to eight months to build and open its restaurant, Abbate said.

"We’re very grateful for the support we’ve received from our customers in Colorado Springs and we’re thrilled about the opportunity to better serve them with this additional location," he said.

In-N-Out opened its first restaurant in Colorado in November 2020 southwest of InterQuest and Voyager parkways in northern Colorado Springs. A second Springs location opened a year later on the east side, east of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

Those restaurants followed In-N-Out's announcement in 2017 that it would expand to the state.

As part of that expansion, In-N-Out built a production and distribution center near its northside Colorado Springs restaurant. That facility serves In-N-Out locations in Colorado, which so far include restaurants in Aurora, Castle Rock, Lakewood, Lone Tree and Thornton. News media outlets also have reported In-N-Out plans locations in Denver and Parker.

The immediate future of the Applebee's restaurant wasn't known.

The Garden of the Gods location and three other Springs-area Applebee's are owned by the Flynn Restaurant Group, the nation's largest restaurant franchisee that's headquartered in suburban Cleveland.

Flynn operates more than 2,300 locations of six familiar restaurant brands: Applebee's, Taco Bell, Arby's, Pizza Hut, Panera Bread and Wendy's, according to the company's LinkedIn page.

Flynn officials didn't respond to requests for comment and it's unknown if a closure of the Applebee's is in the offing.

Meanwhile, BurgerWorks Colorado plans to remodel a vacant, 4,200-square-foot Chase bank building at North Academy and Montebello into a 3,800-square-foot Whataburger, the Texas-based franchisee's proposal to the city shows. The restaurant would have a dual drive-thru along with indoor seating.

The newest location is part of the franchisee's strategy to look for quality sites in the Colorado Springs area as it grows the Whataburger brand, said William Tamminga, who heads BurgerWorks Colorado.

"If we find a site that works for us, it's something that we'll take a look at," he said. "We're excited at the opportunity to do a redevelopment of a building that can work for us into a Whataburger, and not fill up a landfill with a perfectly good building that we know we can repurpose into a good location for us."

The North Academy and Montebello location is targeted to open in 2023, Tamminga said.

BurgerWorks opened its first Whataburger in February, northwest of InterQuest and Voyager parkways.

A second Whataburger is under construction east of Powers and Dublin boulevards on the northeast side and slated to open at the end of August or early September, Tamminga said. BurgerWorks also is remodeling a building east of Powers and Constitution Avenue, which will serve as another restaurant and a training facility; it's targeted to open in October, he said.

Two more locations would open in 2023: on Garden of the Gods Road, east of Centennial Boulevard on the city's northwest side, and northeast of Fillmore and El Paso streets in north-central Colorado Springs.

Tamminga said he's not sure how many Whataburgers there ultimately might be in the Pikes Peak region; BurgerWorks' site search includes looking at areas such as Monument, Fountain, Woodland Park and unincorporated Falcon.

So far, the Whataburger locations aren't far from its competitors.

Its InterQuest and Voyager restaurant was built a short drive from the city's first In-N-Out, while Whataburger's Powers-and-Constitution location will be directly across the street from In-N-Out's second restaurant. Whataburger's Academy-and-Montebello location will be across from a Wendy's.

But Tamminga said he's only worried about providing a good experience for Whataburger customers.

"I just really don't follow or focus on what other brands are doing," he said. "We know what our customers want and we're focused on making each and every one of their visits surpassing their expectations."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

7 best barbecue restaurants in Colorado Springs

Whether you're into traditional BBQ plates like tender smoked pork ribs or modern twists like burnt ends over poblano mac, these barbecue spots are sure to please. According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 barbecue restaurants are unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite place to enjoy barbecue lands on the list:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fentanyl bust at Colorado Springs liquor store

Inflation rates at the national level are at 9.1%, but here in Phoenix, inflation rates have climbed to a blistering 12.3%. Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife and son. Updated: 8 minutes ago. |. The Botany Shop celebrates one-year anniversary. Updated: 12 minutes...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

It’s the perfect selfie space in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — An interactive art space is now open in Colorado Springs and it’s the perfect spot for that next selfie. Selfie Bear Bear is located on North Tejon Street between North Cascade Avenue and East Dale Street near Colorado College downtown. The space, which opened at...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Restaurants
City
Colorado City, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Woodland Park, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

10 weekend things to do in Colorado Springs and beyond: Gold Rush Days, Sacred Heart 100th, Water Circus and more

If you missed them in Colorado Springs, Cirque Italia's Water Circus and its 1950s Spectacular is in the Big Top Tent in the Pueblo Mall parking lot, 3429 Dillon Drive, this weekend. Fountains and splashing lighted water add to the performances. Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Tickets: cirqueitalia.com.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Upcoming monthlong closure of southwest Colorado Springs intersection needed for water flow, wildfire planning upgrades

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is preparing to close an intersection just north of Cheyenne Mountain High School for a month, to perform water system improvements and provide more water capacity to firefighters in the event of a wildfire. Starting Monday, the utility will close the intersection where Cresta Road meets Preserve The post Upcoming monthlong closure of southwest Colorado Springs intersection needed for water flow, wildfire planning upgrades appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Whataburger#In N Out#Northern Colorado#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Springs#U S News World Report
KRDO News Channel 13

Unauthorized party breached Colorado Springs Utilities data June 15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On July 6, Colorado Springs Utilities were informed that customer data stored had been breached by an unauthorized party. In a news release, customer names, addresses, and Colorado Springs Utilities account numbers were accessed in the breach. However, Colorado Springs Utilities say information such as customer social security numbers and The post Unauthorized party breached Colorado Springs Utilities data June 15 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities customers instructed to stay alert after info was compromised in a “data event”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is now notifying customers of a data event that took place on June 15, where an "unauthorized party" accessed a file containing the information of around 200,000 customer accounts. Though Springs Utilities says the party did not access any sensitive financial data,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Animal-free circus featuring acrobats and more coming to Colorado brewery

Venardos Circus is bringing its animal-free, Broadway-inspired show back to Colorado Springs this month, with 24 live performances scheduled. “We are America’s circus! Our team is thrilled to return to Colorado Springs, one of the cities we have visited annually through 2019. We live to be on the road, expressing our creativity and bringing joy to families across the country. We can’t wait to get to get back there," said the show's ringmaster and producer, Kevin Venardos.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs community rallies to support family after 6-year-old dies from rattlesnake bite

The Colorado Springs-area community has rallied around a local family in the wake of their 6-year-old son's death after he was bitten by a rattlesnake last week. On July 5, Simon Currat was on an evening bike ride with his father and sister in the Bluestem Prairie Open Space in Security-Widefield. Authorities said the boy encountered the snake when he got off of his bike to look at a mile marker.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy