More In-N-Out, Whataburger locations planned for Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs' burger wars aren't just heating up; they're sizzling.

In-N-Out Burger, the popular California fast-food chain that expanded to Colorado in 2020, plans to build its third Springs restaurant at 495 Garden of the Gods Road, just west of Interstate 25 on the city's northwest side, according to a proposal it submitted to city government officials.

Meanwhile, a sixth Whataburger — the Texas-based chain with a loyal following of its own — would be built at 2495 Montebello Square Drive, near Academy Boulevard and Montebello Drive West in northern Colorado Springs, a proposal submitted to the city by a Whataburger franchisee shows.

City officials must sign off on each restaurant's latest development plans, which spell out nuts-and-bolts information on building size, parking, traffic, landscaping and other project details.

Still, the proposals show the burger chains remain bullish on Colorado Springs, whose growing population, quality of life and desirability as a place to live — as recognized by U.S. News & World Report and other national publications — have attracted scores of new restaurant brands, retailers, apartment developers, hotels and other commercial investment.

In-N-Out's proposal calls for demolition of an Applebee's restaurant at the Garden of the Gods Road site; In-N-Out would replace it with a 3,860-square-foot restaurant that would have indoor and outdoor seating for 112 diners and a drive-thru lane.

Mike Abbate, In-N-Out's assistant vice president of real estate and development, said via email that the chain is going through its development application process with the city, and therefore "it’s too early to say if we’ll be able to open a restaurant there, or when it might open."

Assuming construction begins on the new location, however, it would take In-N-Out seven to eight months to build and open its restaurant, Abbate said.

"We’re very grateful for the support we’ve received from our customers in Colorado Springs and we’re thrilled about the opportunity to better serve them with this additional location," he said.

In-N-Out opened its first restaurant in Colorado in November 2020 southwest of InterQuest and Voyager parkways in northern Colorado Springs. A second Springs location opened a year later on the east side, east of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

Those restaurants followed In-N-Out's announcement in 2017 that it would expand to the state.

As part of that expansion, In-N-Out built a production and distribution center near its northside Colorado Springs restaurant. That facility serves In-N-Out locations in Colorado, which so far include restaurants in Aurora, Castle Rock, Lakewood, Lone Tree and Thornton. News media outlets also have reported In-N-Out plans locations in Denver and Parker.

The immediate future of the Applebee's restaurant wasn't known.

The Garden of the Gods location and three other Springs-area Applebee's are owned by the Flynn Restaurant Group, the nation's largest restaurant franchisee that's headquartered in suburban Cleveland.

Flynn operates more than 2,300 locations of six familiar restaurant brands: Applebee's, Taco Bell, Arby's, Pizza Hut, Panera Bread and Wendy's, according to the company's LinkedIn page.

Flynn officials didn't respond to requests for comment and it's unknown if a closure of the Applebee's is in the offing.

Meanwhile, BurgerWorks Colorado plans to remodel a vacant, 4,200-square-foot Chase bank building at North Academy and Montebello into a 3,800-square-foot Whataburger, the Texas-based franchisee's proposal to the city shows. The restaurant would have a dual drive-thru along with indoor seating.

The newest location is part of the franchisee's strategy to look for quality sites in the Colorado Springs area as it grows the Whataburger brand, said William Tamminga, who heads BurgerWorks Colorado.

"If we find a site that works for us, it's something that we'll take a look at," he said. "We're excited at the opportunity to do a redevelopment of a building that can work for us into a Whataburger, and not fill up a landfill with a perfectly good building that we know we can repurpose into a good location for us."

The North Academy and Montebello location is targeted to open in 2023, Tamminga said.

BurgerWorks opened its first Whataburger in February, northwest of InterQuest and Voyager parkways.

A second Whataburger is under construction east of Powers and Dublin boulevards on the northeast side and slated to open at the end of August or early September, Tamminga said. BurgerWorks also is remodeling a building east of Powers and Constitution Avenue, which will serve as another restaurant and a training facility; it's targeted to open in October, he said.

Two more locations would open in 2023: on Garden of the Gods Road, east of Centennial Boulevard on the city's northwest side, and northeast of Fillmore and El Paso streets in north-central Colorado Springs.

Tamminga said he's not sure how many Whataburgers there ultimately might be in the Pikes Peak region; BurgerWorks' site search includes looking at areas such as Monument, Fountain, Woodland Park and unincorporated Falcon.

So far, the Whataburger locations aren't far from its competitors.

Its InterQuest and Voyager restaurant was built a short drive from the city's first In-N-Out, while Whataburger's Powers-and-Constitution location will be directly across the street from In-N-Out's second restaurant. Whataburger's Academy-and-Montebello location will be across from a Wendy's.

But Tamminga said he's only worried about providing a good experience for Whataburger customers.

"I just really don't follow or focus on what other brands are doing," he said. "We know what our customers want and we're focused on making each and every one of their visits surpassing their expectations."