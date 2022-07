Detroit's inspector general debarred three environmental companies from working with the city after a yearslong investigation into improper business practices. Warren-based abatement company BBEK Environmental, along with its owner Kevin Woods, is prohibited from working with the city of Detroit until 2039. Green Way Environmental and HC Consultants, which helped BBEK with air monitoring, are also prohibited until 2039. The effective date stems back to Aug. 5, 2019, when the three companies were suspended from doing work...

