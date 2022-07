For pet owners, traveling can be sort of a hassle. Most hotels don't allow animals, or if they do they might tack on some hefty pet fees. But everyone once in a while you find a gem: a pet friendly hotel. Score! That's clearly what two people on TikTok were thinking when they booked a room at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Sunnyvale, CA and the two were more than willing to show their Bengal cat Melrose enjoying all of the amenities.

SUNNYVALE, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO