Sebastian Driussi named Austin FC’s first-ever MLS all-star

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpE2C_0gdD8UXk00
Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) moves the ball past FC Dallas defender Jose Martínez (3) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June… Read More

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The catalyst in Austin FC’s turnaround this season is the club’s first-ever all-star.

Sebastian Driussi, one of FC’s designated players, is Major League Soccer’s second-highest goal scorer and has propelled the club to second place in the Western Conference. Driussi has scored 11 times this season with two coming in consecutive games against Charlotte and Colorado. When he scores, Austin FC is undefeated with seven wins and three draws.

Driussi, a forward/attacking midfielder from Argentina, will represent the MLS All-Stars when they take on the Liga MX All-Stars on August 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He’s one of 26 players selected to the MLS squad.

“I’d like to thank my teammates and coaches,” Driussi said in a team-issued press release. “Without them, none of my individual success or our success as a team would be possible. I’m excited to represent Austin in Minnesota next month.”

Driussi earned his spot through a combination of fan, media and player voting, as did 11 other players. The remainder of the all-star team was chosen by Adrian Heath, Minnesota United’s head coach who was picked to lead the all-star team, and MLS commissioner Don Garber.

“We’re very happy for Sebastián and his family. This All-Star selection is a recognition of all their commitment since arriving in Austin last year,” said Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna. “On top of being an excellent addition to the Club on the field, Sebastián is a stellar presence in the locker room. Everyone at Austin FC congratulates him and looks forward to seeing him compete in the All-Star Game.”

Driussi and Austin FC take on the Houston Dynamo at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Q2 Stadium. Austin has a 5-match unbeaten streak and can make up ground on FC Dallas in the Copa Tejas standings with a win. Houston is 11th in the 14-team Western Conference going into Tuesday’s match.

