SAVANNAH, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2022-- Today, Foundation Automotive Corp has acquired 4 new dealerships in the Savannah and Humboldt-Jackson areas in Tennessee from the Jones Motor Company. This new acquisition, the first in Tennessee for Foundation, includes the company’s first Nissan dealership and the implementation of Jones best-in-class used car platform to Foundation’s now 35 stores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005410/en/ Foundation Automotive Corp has acquired 4 new dealerships in the Savannah and Humboldt-Jackson areas in Tennessee from the Jones Motor Company. (Photo: Business Wire)

