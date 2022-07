If you’re looking for something to do in Sarasota, Florida, you can explore its many different attractions on foot. Sarasota is full of art galleries and smaller shops, so you can spend a long afternoon or evening browsing these places. You can even check out a narrated shark feeding if you’re looking for a family-friendly activity. Whether you are looking for a beach vacation or a more active vacation, Sarasota Florida has something for you.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO