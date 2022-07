PERRYSBURG – Hiring issues are starting to hit the Perrysburg school district. “The number of candidates we are getting for certain positions is much, much less than what we had in the past,” Don Christie, executive director of human resources, said at Friday’s board of education meeting. “I think science is the perfect example. We had four applicants for a high science teacher position, whereas in the past we would have had 30 applicants for that position.”

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO