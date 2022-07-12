ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New anti-smoking campaign in Philly targets groups that smoke the most

WHYY
WHYY
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Philadelphia Health Department has unveiled a new ad campaign designed to target the groups in the city that smoke the most. Even though smoking is among the biggest killers in the city, Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said it’s often overlooked, especially as other health emergencies have taken the spotlight...

whyy.org

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

Prison Compost Program Cultivates Hope

Next on You Oughta Know, learn about a prison compost program that produces rich soil and so much more. Find out how Tree Tenders are transforming Philly neighborhoods. Visit a pop-up bar at the Rodin Museum garden. Discover a creative space with repurposed factory machines, artisans, and parties. See Philly’s first mobile refill station for eco-friendly shopping. Check out N.J.’s only one-stop shop for beans and brews. Learn how to pick the perfect watermelon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Ardella’s House brings new form of dignity for formerly incarcerated women

Between 1980 and 2020, the number of incarcerated women rose by more than 475%, according to a new report from The Sentencing Project. The report shows Black women are 1.7 times more likelt than white women to be incarcerated. Latina women are 13 times more likely to be incarcerated than their white counterparts. In Pennsylvania, the trend follows national data, with the number of incarcerated women rising sharply between 1980 and 2015.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

The Ko-Op, a New Affordable Therapy-Assisted Ketamine Treatment, Opens in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — There may be light at the end of the tunnel for those struggling with treatment-resistant depression and anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, eating disorders, suicidal ideation, and stressors that leave people feeling stuck in life. The Ko-Op, a groundbreaking, psychedelic psychotherapy treatment center where patients can undergo therapist-assisted ketamine treatments, has opened at 1625 South Street in Philadelphia’s Graduate Hospital neighborhood.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Health
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
PhillyBite

How to Get a Recycling Bin in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia, PA - If you live in Philadelphia, it's not difficult to get a recycling bin. How Hard Is It to Get a Recycling Bin in Philadelphia?. You can get a free recycling bin at one designated location if you're a Philadelphia resident. Alternatively, you can use a container of your own. It must be rigid, no larger than 32 gallons, and indicate "RECYCLING." Depending on the size of your recycling bin, you can put it out the same day as your regular trash pickup. Because Philadelphia recycles in one stream, there's no need to separate recyclable materials. You can place cardboard and mixed paper into the same bin with plastic containers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
camdencounty.com

Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Gloucester Township

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services (NJDHHS) that a skunk removed from a yard in Gloucester Township has tested positive for rabies. On July 10, a skunk was killed by a dog in...
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicotine#Drugs#Philadelphians#Lgbt#Al Roca
wdac.com

Area Lawmaker To Chair Philly Law & Order Committee

HARRISBURG – Chester County Rep. John Lawrence has been appointed to chair the newly established House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is the result of House Resolution 216 which recently passed the PA House with bipartisan support. The panel will examine all aspects of law enforcement in Philadelphia, including prosecution, sentencing, the rights of crime victims, and the city’s use of funds for law enforcement. They will also review the performance of public officials empowered to enforce the law, including the district attorney, and make recommendations for removal from office or other appropriate discipline, including impeachment. The review comes in response to increasing public concern about rising crime rates in Philadelphia, which set a record number of homicides in 2021. Current trends suggest 2022 could set another murder record. The committee will work through the summer and present recommendations to the full House in the fall, along with a report of the committee’s findings.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NBC News

Philadelphia designates the city’s first Black historic district after yearlong push

One of Philadelphia’s oldest Black neighborhoods was granted a special designation to honor its history — and potentially stall gentrification. The vote by the Philadelphia Historical Commission last week came after a yearlong, somewhat controversial push from residents and activists to protect the historically wealthy and Black neighborhood on Christian Street in South Philadelphia from what critics have called “indiscriminate demolition,” or the tearing down of homes to create larger, more lucrative rentals or condos.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Chester County sees rollout of new national 988 mental health hotline as a chance to improve its own crisis response system

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The United States has a new mental health crisis hotline. Starting Saturday, dialing 988 will connect callers experiencing mental distress across the country to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
WITF

Philadelphia firefighters endorse Josh Shapiro for Pa. governor

Attorney General Josh Shapiro just won the endorsement of Philadelphia’s firefighters’ union. It’s not his first organized labor endorsement and likely won’t be the last, but this one is slightly unusual: two of the firefighters’ most recent endorsements went to Republicans, former President Donald Trump and far-right U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBERS REJECT CALLS TO REVIVE RACIST AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL STOP AND FRISK POLICIES

PHILADELPHIA — Today, City Councilmembers Helen Gym (At-Large), Kendra Brooks (At-Large), and Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) released the following statement:. “Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic demands a bold and concerted approach to public safety, one that takes action in communities most impacted by this crisis and establishes trust so residents feel safe in the city they call home. We know our Council colleagues share our deep commitment to public safety and ensuring every Philadelphian can live their lives free from the fear or threat of gun violence. But an effective public safety vision for Philadelphia must recognize and listen to what communities, an abundance of research, and the courts have decided: stop and frisk does not work.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Some Worried Philadelphia Starbucks Closure Could Be Start Of Center City Business Exodus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a prime spot for workers in Center City, but a Starbucks is closing because of concerns about crime and safety. The location that’s closing is at 10th and Chestnut Streets. Some are worried it could be the start of a Center City exodus. Nestled on the corner at 10th and Chestnut Streets in Center City, Starbucks has been a quick fix, especially for nurses and doctors working right across the street at Jefferson University Hospital. “We’re very sad that it’s closing because it’s so convenient for us to walk over,” Sherine Martin said. “A little punch to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown priest “wants to change hearts” about abortion

The Rev. Matthew Guckin, pastor at Doylestown’s Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, said he believes life begins at conception and taking a life is wrong. In an interview to discuss the church’s view on the Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the pastor shared his thoughts on abortion and the decades of controversy surrounding it.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

‘It’s So Disrespectful’: Philadelphia Family Upset After Someone Vandalized Grandparents’ Mausoleum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A family has reached out to Eyewitness News looking for help after their loved one’s resting place was vandalized. Someone is responsible for cleaning up this mess, but finding the owners of this property has been a challenge. It’s been over 30 years so there are no records. The family says they just want to get ahold of someone to clean it up. “You see all the graffiti on top, on the pillars, it’s really bad,” Mike Lightcap said. Lightcap is in disbelief as he looked at the tagged mausoleum where his grandparents Albert and Laura DeMarco were laid to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy