Best Buy will restock the PlayStation 5: Here's how to get one

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Day is here, sales abound, and everyone wants in on the excitement. Best Buy is giving us just that with a restock on the Playstation 5 on July 12 at 12pm ET (in addition to its Black Friday in July sales event). The...

