Bonds have been in a bear market for over a year now and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell into a bear market this year after they both peaked around Labor Day. In the first quarter, though, commodities took off and surged, but in the past few weeks they too have been falling. At the moment there really is nowhere to hide in the markets and people need to be extremely careful. Cash reserves are key, because if you want to be able to buy when this is over you need them to do it.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO