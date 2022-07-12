ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Matterport Adds Susan Repo to Board of Directors; RJ Pittman Quoted

By Kacey Roberts
ExecutiveBiz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Repo, chief financial officer of synthetic aperture radar satellite operator ICEYE, has joined the board of directors of 3D data platform developer Matterport. The executive will contribute leadership experience gained from previously...

blog.executivebiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King names Thibault Roux chief digital officer

Burger King on Friday named Thibault Roux its new chief digital officer in the U.S. and Canada. Roux will oversee the company’s digital efforts starting on July 18. He will oversee the burger chain’s digital team to develop a strategy “centered on creating the best guest experience,” the company said in a statement.
RESTAURANTS
pymnts

Goldman Names Google Vet Jared Cohen to Innovation Post

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has named Google veteran Jared Cohen to oversee a new innovation group. As CNBC reported Tuesday (July 12), Cohen was a protege of Google CEO Eric Schmidt and the founder of Jigsaw, one of the tech colossus’ incubators. The report notes that this is...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Henley appoints Rodrigo Mansur as US Investment Director

BOSTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Henley USA, part of Henley Investment Management, an international investment and fund management firm with a focus on private equity real estate, announces the appointment of Rodrigo Mansur as US Investment Director based in Henley’s Boston office. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005080/en/ Rodrigo Mansur, US Investment Director, Henley (Photo: Business Wire)
BOSTON, MA
geekwire.com

Uplevel, a Seattle startup that measures engineer productivity, raises $20M

The news: Seattle startup Uplevel landed $20 million to fuel growth. The 5-year-old company helps engineering teams analyze the effectiveness of their developers by pulling data from various software tools. It has doubled customer accounts over the past year. The details: Uplevel’s software can show whether engineers are stuck in...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Juniper Networks#Agilent Technologies#Audit Committee#Mitek Systems
The Associated Press

Celtx Names Ashley Stamps-Lafont as Vice President of Customer Success and Mike Duquet as Vice President of Marketing

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Celtx, a leading media production software developer, today announced the appointments of Ashley Stamps-Lafont as vice president of customer success and Mike Duquet as vice president of marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005191/en/ Celtx, a leading media production software developer, appointed integrated marketing veteran Mike Duquet to vice president of marketing. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Engadget

Tesla's Director of AI is leaving the company (Updated)

Tesla Director of AI, Andrej Karpathy, is stepping down from his role at the company and from the helm of its Autopilot program. "It’s been a great pleasure to help Tesla towards its goals over the last 5 years and a difficult decision to part ways," Karpathy announced via Twitter on Wednesday, having just returned from a four-month sabbatical.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Goldman Hires Google Exec to Co-Head Applied Innovation Unit - Memo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has hired Jared Cohen, who founded technology incubator Jigsaw at Google, to co-head its newly created applied innovation unit, an internal memo showed, as the Wall Street powerhouse invests in technology expertise. Cohen, who also served as advisor to Google's CEO Eric Schmidt in...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Vinco Ventures Appoints Ted Farnsworth As Co-CEO

Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG has appointed Ted Farnsworth as co-Chief Executive Officer alongside Lisa King, current CEO of Vinco Ventures, effective June 8, 2022. Farnsworth and King will lead the company as co-CEOs. As Co-Founder and Chairman of ZASH Global Media and Entertainment, Farnsworth was instrumental, along with Vinco and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
ZDNet

Tech jobs: These are the 10 most in-demand developer, cybersecurity and cloud roles

Despite fears of a looming recession and hiring freezes at a number of major tech companies, demand for tech-based roles continues to run high. Most companies have been forced to increase their reliance on – and investment in – technology over the past two and a half years. That's left them with a number of gaps in the workforce to fill, whether in IT security, software development, IT support or data analysis.
JOBS
itechpost.com

Tesla's Director of AI, Andrej Karpathy, is Stepping Down From the Company

Andrej Karpathy, Tesla Director of AI is stepping down from the electric vehicle company. Karpathy is one of the many people behind the excellence of what has Tesla achieved in its AI and autopilot capabilities today. Andrej Karpathy has announced his intention to leave the company. He was a senior...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

BearingPoint Study: Digital Services Promise Enormous Revenue Growth for Automotive Manufacturers

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- A new study by management and technology consultancy BearingPoint asked passenger car owners in the major automotive markets of China, Germany, and the US about their preferences in the area of software-over-the-air functions and digital services. According to the study, 93% of car owners in the world’s largest automobile markets are interested in using and acquiring digital services through new software updates for their cars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005069/en/ Software-over-the-air (SOTA): Interest and willingness to purchase digital services in the car (Infographic: Business Wire)
CARS
Black Enterprise

Entrepreneur Launches Black-Owned Recruiting Platform to Help Minority Software Engineers Land Tech Jobs

Meet Geno Miller, the 27-year-old serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Shtudy, a developer-focused career platform that is leading the charge for diversity in tech by connecting 10,000 pre-vetted software engineers with job opportunities at companies that prioritize employee happiness and inclusion. Founded in 2020, they have raised $250,000 from social...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

FreeWheel Announces Katy Loria as its New U.S. Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Today, FreeWheel announced that it has named Katy Loria as U.S. Chief Revenue Officer, Michael Lawlor as Chief Operations and Service Officer, and Chris Rouser as Head of Human Resources. Based in New York, Loria, Lawlor, and Rouser will serve as key members of the FreeWheel Executive Leadership team and invest in FreeWheel’s people, clients, software, and services to serve as the connective tissue within the video advertising ecosystem and provide global technology solutions for the future of TV advertising. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005135/en/ FreeWheel announced that it has named Katy Loria as U.S. Chief Revenue Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
blockchain.news

Web3 Startup Mysten Labs Seeks $200m in Series B Financing, Closing Valuation at $2B

Mysten Labs, a crypto startup founded by former Meta executives, is closing a Series B round that could value the company at $2 billion. The financing process is still in intense discussions, and Mysten Labs is actively seeking at least $200 million in Series B financing led by FTX Ventures. Investors led by FTX Ventures have committed at least $140 million in the round, The Information reported.
MARKETS
pymnts

Accenture to Acquire Digital Commerce-Focused Firm The Stable

Accenture has agreed to acquire The Stable, a commerce agency that helps consumer brands build and operate digital commerce channels, the company announced Wednesday (July 13). The Stable also helps brands manage their sales performance with important North American retailers. Accenture said in a press release that it wanted to...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Seclore Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Seclore, a platform leader in data-centric security, announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator formed through the merger of Tech Data and Synnex. This partnership enables enterprises to access complete solutions to solve their data protection challenges. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005179/en/ Seclore Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
cryptonewsz.com

MH Ventures Introduces MetaWear for the Fashion Industry

MH Ventures has talked about the cross-platform metaverse fashion creator ecosystem called MetaWear. It has been brought to the market to provide a complete solution to the fashion industry, including stakeholders like fashion designers and businesses. The ecosystem has all the important elements inculcated into its core principles. These include...
APPAREL
The Associated Press

Paragon 28 Launches Mobile Medical Education Lab Tour, Expanding Opportunities for Foot and Ankle Surgeon Education

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today announced its new nationwide mobile training lab tour, for convenient, on-site surgeon training and education. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005137/en/ Paragon 28 Surgeon Mobile Lab (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy