Bernard Pollard has not played in the NFL in over seven years, but the former defensive back has managed to catch the attention of Lamar Jackson in a big way. A lot was made this week of Jackson not being voted a top-10 quarterback in an ESPN poll of NFL players, coaches and executives. Several analysts and former players blasted the voters for snubbing Jackson. Pollard, who played safety in the NFL for nine seasons, agreed with the rankings. He said Jackson is a top-10 talent but not a top-10 quarterback. Pollard also said top wide receivers do not want to play for the Baltimore Ravens because of Jackson.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO