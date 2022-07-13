Sarasota County parents: Apply now for free meals at schools

SARASOTA — The USDA federal program for free meals for Sarasota County students is not automatically renewing for the 2022-23 school year.

However, the district will be continuing its participation in their free and reduced price school meals program.

Parents must register to apply for meals for their children.

“Free and reduced price meals will be available, but parents must register online to receive the discount,” Sarasota County Schools spokesperson Kelsey Whealy said.

A new application must be filled out at the beginning of each school year in order for the meal benefits to continue. Meal benefits begin on the day the application is processed by Food and Nutrition Services and continue throughout the school year in which the application is approved, she said.

To register, go to www.myschoolapps.com.

While registering is required for Sarasota County Schools, it is not in the Charlotte County Public Schools.

The Charlotte County district announced last week that all students will receive free breakfast and lunch this year.

The meals are made available through the federal Community Eligibility Program, explained Terri Whitacre, the school district’s director of food and nutrition services.

Schools qualify as a “community” when the percentage of directly certified students reaches a certain threshold at a particular school.

Directly certified means the student’s family qualifies for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families or SNAP, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as food stamps, or if the student qualifies for Medicaid or Head Start, Whitacre explained.

For more information about Champ’s Cafe and the CEP program, visit www.yourcharlotteschools.net.

FREE SUMMER MEALS, GROCERIES

Sarasota County Schools will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch to children through July 29.

Groceries will also be offered at area churches for families in need of food.

“Sarasota County Schools in partnership with All Faiths Food Bank is ensuring families and children 18 years and younger have access to free food over the summer,” district spokesperson Kelsey Whealy stated in an email.

Hot meals will be served to any child 18 years and younger, “dine-in” style, at schools across the county. Parents must accompany their child(ren) and check-in at the front office before heading to the café.

For a list of times and days for the meals, visit www.sarasotacountyschools.net/summerfeeding.

For groceries, visit any school or community grocery distribution site throughout the summer and receive food for your family. Check allfaithsfoodbank.org/foodfinder for updates before attending — schedules are subject to change.

Families are encouraged to contact Sarasota County Schools Food & Nutrition Services at 941-486-2199 with any questions.