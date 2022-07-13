ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota County parents: Apply now for free meals at schools

By Sue Erwin
Venice Gondolier
Venice Gondolier
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyQJg_0gdBzXqB00

SARASOTA — The USDA federal program for free meals for Sarasota County students is not automatically renewing for the 2022-23 school year.

However, the district will be continuing its participation in their free and reduced price school meals program.

Parents must register to apply for meals for their children.

“Free and reduced price meals will be available, but parents must register online to receive the discount,” Sarasota County Schools spokesperson Kelsey Whealy said.

A new application must be filled out at the beginning of each school year in order for the meal benefits to continue. Meal benefits begin on the day the application is processed by Food and Nutrition Services and continue throughout the school year in which the application is approved, she said.

To register, go to www.myschoolapps.com.

While registering is required for Sarasota County Schools, it is not in the Charlotte County Public Schools.

The Charlotte County district announced last week that all students will receive free breakfast and lunch this year.

The meals are made available through the federal Community Eligibility Program, explained Terri Whitacre, the school district’s director of food and nutrition services.

Schools qualify as a “community” when the percentage of directly certified students reaches a certain threshold at a particular school.

Directly certified means the student’s family qualifies for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families or SNAP, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as food stamps, or if the student qualifies for Medicaid or Head Start, Whitacre explained.

For more information about Champ’s Cafe and the CEP program, visit www.yourcharlotteschools.net.

FREE SUMMER MEALS, GROCERIES

Sarasota County Schools will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch to children through July 29.

Groceries will also be offered at area churches for families in need of food.

“Sarasota County Schools in partnership with All Faiths Food Bank is ensuring families and children 18 years and younger have access to free food over the summer,” district spokesperson Kelsey Whealy stated in an email.

Hot meals will be served to any child 18 years and younger, “dine-in” style, at schools across the county. Parents must accompany their child(ren) and check-in at the front office before heading to the café.

For a list of times and days for the meals, visit www.sarasotacountyschools.net/summerfeeding.

For groceries, visit any school or community grocery distribution site throughout the summer and receive food for your family. Check allfaithsfoodbank.org/foodfinder for updates before attending — schedules are subject to change.

Families are encouraged to contact Sarasota County Schools Food &amp; Nutrition Services at 941-486-2199 with any questions.

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota health department to hold school vaccination clinic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Department of Health will hold a walk-in, back to school immunizations clinic Saturday, July 23. The clinic, for school-aged children, will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the department’s downtown location at 2200 Ringling Boulevard,. The following vaccines are required for children...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Small Polk County congregation helps community in big way

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Polk County congregation is a blessing to residents in need of a meal. For Chris Hart, the Bags of Blessings Food Pantry is a much-needed lifeline. "It helps supplement the food because basically anything we earn enough cash that goes towards rent," he said. Hart is...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Pinellas County's largest homeless shelter to close down

The largest shelter for homeless families in Pinellas County is closing for good. Grace House blames the Juvenile Welfare Board for cutting off some of their funding, but the board pointed the finger back at Grace House, saying the shelter wasn't being run efficiently.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
macaronikid.com

Music Compound to open new location in Manatee County

The third time’s the charm for music school Music Compound, with the impending opening of a long-awaited location in Manatee County. “Music Compound MAN” (located at 4740 SR64, just west of I-75 in the Braden River Business Park) will serve families and adults in Parrish, Lakewood Ranch and Bradenton.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Newest Legacy Trail stop opens in Sarasota

Pickleball enthusiasts and cyclists now have another destination (or two) to visit following the grand opening of a new stop along Sarasota County’s Legacy Trail and the renovation of a north county park near University Parkway. Last week, dignitaries ceremonially opened the Pompano Trailhead, not far from the Legacy...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Well-known community foundation CEO announces retirement

One of the most prominent nonprofit CEOs in the Sarasota-Bradenton region, Mark Pritchett with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation , has announced his retirement. Pritchett, who has been with the foundation since 2008 and president and CEO since 2015, plans to retire in 2023. The foundation’s board, under what officials call “part of a well-planned, organization-wide succession planning process” has formed a CEO search committee that will commence a national search for his successor.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Meals#Food Stamps#Nutrition#Ren#School Breakfast Program#Usda
sarasotamagazine.com

Two New Medical Offices Will Open in Downtown Wellen Park By 2023

If you're planning to move to south Sarasota County's fast-growing Wellen Park, you can expect find two new medical practices in the heart of its downtown plaza. Florida Lakes Vein Center and Seymour Smiles Orthodontics are slated to open in January 2023 as part of Wellen Park's phase one—a pedestrian-friendly, mixed-used destination with restaurants, retails shops and more.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

Volunteers Needed To Serve On Venice City Advisory Boards

Venice Florida Municipal Government is seeking volunteers to serve on the towns advisory boards. Parks and Recreation Advisory Board – 1 vacancy (full term) This board advises and gives recommendations to City Council on matters pertaining to the parks and recreation system of the City. It evaluates the City parks and recreation programs, facilities and services periodically to ensure that its objectives and goals are being achieved, and recommends the establishment of such rules and regulations as may be necessary from time to time pertinent to the operation, efficient management, maintenance and scheduling of parks and recreational facilities within the City. The board also evaluates, revises and recommends bicycle and multi-modal requests regarding use of parks, trails, roadways or other City property. The board meets quarterly, January, April, July and October, the third Monday of each month at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. Seven regular members shall be City residents or the owners of real property located within the City.
VENICE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Lee County, FL, Confirms Case of Strangles

A 6-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding tested positive for strangles on June 30 after presenting with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge, fever, and lethargy and appearing underweight on June 24. Fifteen horses at the boarding facility in Lee County, Florida, were exposed, and the premises is now under official quarantine.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Dam upgrades and repairs high on Manatee's priority list

Although roads and infrastructure have received most of the attention when it comes to Manatee County’s Capital Improvement Plan, commissioners are concentrating on what they consider an equally crucial project: upgrading the Manatee Dam and its water treatment facility. At-large Commissioner George Kruse said he has been paying keen...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

GOP to hold candidates rally Saturday in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Republicans from across the Suncoast will gather July 16 at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds for a candidates rally, GOP leaders announced Wednesday. Speakers at the rally, at Robarts Arena, include U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, and State Sen and state GOP Chairman Joe Gruters.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Local pressure-washing business acquired by Krystal Klean

With more than 100 acquisitions in the bag, Krystal Klean, a building care company, is far from stopping. The company recently announced it had finalized its acquisition of Under Pressure Washing, a Bradenton-based commercial pressure washing company that serves the Sarasota area. This is the 108th acquisition for Krystal Klean, which is part of the U.S. organization FleetWash. Terms weren’t disclosed.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

10 fun things to do in Sarasota

Sarasota has always been a visitor hot spot, but its status as a tourist magnet seems to have only grown in the past few years. If you're recently moved to the area, expect friends for a week or two or are spending your hard-earned cash on a beach vacation, you might be curious about what there is to do in our area that doesn't involve crowds or admission fees.
SARASOTA, FL
stpeterising.com

The new $11 million Shore Acres Recreation Center is now open

The City of St. Petersburg hosted a grand opening event on Saturday for the new $11 million Shore Acres Recreation Center. The 21,064-square foot, two-story facility is located at 4230 Shore Acres Boulevard NE and will serve the 2,200 homes in the Shore Acres neighborhood and throughout St. Pete. The...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Yes, We Need to Think About Flesh-Eating Bacteria This Summer, Too

Summer in Sarasota offers residents a chance to beat the heat by taking a dip in the water. But, as water temperatures rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning about contracting a deadly superbug. Vibrio vulnificus, commonly known in Florida as a “flesh-eating bacteria,” is...
sarasotanewsleader.com

About 5,000 gallons of raw sewage spills at 582 McIntosh Road in Sarasota after contractor damages pipeline

County staff recovers approximately 3,500 gallons of effluent. On July 11, a contractor working on a new development damaged a sewer force main located at 582 McIntosh Road in Sarasota, leading to the spill of about 5,000 gallons of raw sewage, which flowed into a retention pond on the property, county Public Utilities Department staff reported to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).
SARASOTA, FL
Venice Gondolier

Venice Gondolier

Venice, FL
467
Followers
370
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Publishes twice a week (Wednesday and Saturday) in Sarasota County.

 https://yoursun.com/venice

Comments / 0

Community Policy