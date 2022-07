It is the dawn of a new era for the Smiths Station basketball team as Armon Ingersoll steps into the new role as head coach and, for the first time in his career, turns in his assistant coach title for head coach. Ingersoll is not new to the Panthers. He served as the assistant coach under Steven Davis last season and has coached against the Panthers while serving as the assistant coach for Central for ten years.

