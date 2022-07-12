2022 Recyle Fashion Show Is Canceled

Saturday, July 16, the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos will be collecting and buying aluminum cans to be sent for recycling. The collection location is the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church on Diamond Drive (near Sullivan Field). Collection hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The community is encouraged to bring the aluminum cans they have accumulated and help support the environment and Kiwanis. This photo shows Kiwanians from left, John Arrowsmith, Don Dudziak, Tim Glasco and Don Casperson on the job collecting aluminum cans in May. Courtesy/Kiwanis Club.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO