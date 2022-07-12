ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

2022 Recyle Fashion Show Is Canceled

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegrettably, the Los Alamos County Environmental...

ladailypost.com

ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Los Alamos Open, Natural Spaces

People in Los Alamos love our trails and open space. This has been confirmed in survey after survey—most recently in the Community Services Department’s Integrated Community Services Master Plan survey. Ninety-three percent of respondents use our trails. Ninety-six percent use our parks and open spaces (it would have...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

N3B Los Alamos Raises $12,740 At Annual Charity Event To Support Local Food Bank LA Cares

N3B presented a check for $12,740 to local food bank LA Cares this week. Funds were raised at N3B’s annual charity golf and cornhole tournament in June. Pictured from left, LA Cares Board Members Beth Riker, Greg McIntosh, Barbara Evans and Lyn Haval and N3B team members Cynthia Hoenshel, Debby Holgerson, Tashia Owen and Scott Rizor. Courtesy/N3B Los Alamos.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos ScienceFest 2022 Schedule For July 14 & 15

Los Alamos ScienceFest 2022 has several events scheduled in the community today, July 14 and Friday, July 15:. 7-8 p.m. -The Believer: Alien Encounters, Hard Science, and the Passion of John Mack,. Mesa Public Library, *online*. Join for an author talk that is out of this world! The Believer is...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Kiwanis Host Aluminum Can Collection Event Saturday

Saturday, July 16, the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos will be collecting and buying aluminum cans to be sent for recycling. The collection location is the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church on Diamond Drive (near Sullivan Field). Collection hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The community is encouraged to bring the aluminum cans they have accumulated and help support the environment and Kiwanis. This photo shows Kiwanians from left, John Arrowsmith, Don Dudziak, Tim Glasco and Don Casperson on the job collecting aluminum cans in May. Courtesy/Kiwanis Club.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Reminder: Leadership Los Alamos Meet & Greet July 14

LLA Class of 2022 Orientation at Bandelier. Photo by Kateri Morris. Anyone interested in learning more about Leadership Los Alamos (LLA) is invited to attend a “meet and greet” 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op in Central Park Square. The Board of Directors and...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Community Development Advisory Board Meets Monday

The Los Alamos County Community Development Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 18 via Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: July 18 Community Development Advisory Board Agenda. Find the link to this meeting here. Webinar ID: 831 7615...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Juvenile Justice Advisory Board Meets July 20

The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. The meeting will be held via video conferencing and the agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome, contact JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or call 505.709.8125 for additional information.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: Carolyn And Will Cowan At L.A. Bootery … With Grand Re-Opening 1 P.M. Friday!

On the job in Los Alamos this afternoon is L.A. Bootery owner Carolyn Cowan and her 19-month-old son Will. The business opened today and will have an official grand re-opening hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at 1 p.m. Friday at its new location at 1247B Central Ave., and also a ribbon cutting for Cowan’s Mesa Top Games & Toys. Both stores located together next to Boomerang. Cowan will offer all kinds of festivities 1-6 p.m. Saturday.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
kunm.org

'Rain Garden' set to recharge landscape in Santa Fe

A new Rain Garden in downtown Santa Fe will divert storm runoff from East Alameda Street into a series of tiered pools between the sidewalk and the Santa Fe River where it will slow down, get filtered, and soak in before flowing into the river. The gardens are intended to...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Video: ISC Santa Fe’s Winter’s Tale Opens Tonight!

The International Shakespeare Center (ISC) Santa Fe announces the ‘The Winter’s Tale’ opens tonight!. This year they have more tiers of ticket prices than ever before!. Fifteen $15 tickets will also be available on the day of each performance starting 30 minutes before each of the shows.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Agreement To Build Extended Stay Hotel And Conference Center In Los Alamos To Be Terminated

The 20th Street property where the extended-stay hotel and conference center was proposed to be built. Post File Photo. The hope to add to Los Alamos County’s lodging offerings as well as to provide a conference center has been dashed. During Tuesday night’s regular Los Alamos County Council meeting, an ordinance was introduced to terminate the project with TNJLA, LLC.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

County Community Development Department To Host 3 Public Meetings On White Rock Draft Metropolitan Redevelopment Area Plan

Los Alamos County’s Community Development Department (CDD) will hold three meetings to present the draft Metropolitan Redevelopment Area (MRA) Plan to redevelop three locations in White Rock to stimulate economic and community development. The three properties include the area adjacent to the Del Norte Credit Union on Rover Boulevard,...
WHITE ROCK, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 15 – July 21

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 15 – July 21 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

LANL: 8th Annual DisrupTECH Showcases Aug. 3

The Richard P. Feynman Center for Innovation at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) has teamed with the New Mexico Start-Up Factory to kick off the 8th Annual DisrupTECH Showcase – a celebration of “disruptive technology’ created by the brilliant minds at LANL. This year’s festivities will be...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

A tour of New Mexico Stranger Things locations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Stranger Things is the most watched show on Netflix with more than 1.2 billion hours of streaming. A Santa Fe actor talked to KOAT about his experience on set. If you have not seen the newest season yet this story will have spoilers. New season, new...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque restaurants facing supply chain issues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local restaurants have battled the pandemic, a worker shortage, and inflation. Now they have a new problem. Restaurant food suppliers and manufacturers have been dealing with rising prices. They say they can’t even get simple items like shipping boxes to get their products out.  Marco Nunez is the owner and manager of La Mexican […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Extended Stay Hotel And Conference Center

It is so hard to read your story today about the planned hotel and conference center (link). The article says that the County gifted the proposed contractor over $3.2 million of value in October 2019. But, just now, over 2 and a half years later, the county is realizing that...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

