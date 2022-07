Houston Heat Mapping, Sea Turtles Update, Pollinator Walk, Purple Martin Migration Watch Party, Gardening with Native Plants, Green Jobs, and more. Hot enough for you? Just kidding, we know the answer. As Houston and Southeast Texas experience record temperatures this early summer, with little relief in sight, we thought this week we would offer a reminder about the the urband heat island effect and heat-mapping efforts in our region.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO