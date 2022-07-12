ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

U.S. charges two financiers with money laundering in PDVSA bribery scheme

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8Aix_0gdBegsB00

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - Two asset managers from Switzerland and Argentina have been charged in an alleged $1.2 billion Venezuelan money laundering scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

An indictment alleges that the asset managers, Ralph Steinmann, 48, of Switzerland and Luis Fernando Vuteff, 51, of Argentina, from 2014 to 2018 laundered proceeds from an illegal bribery scheme that corruptly obtained funds from Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), Venezuela's state-owned energy company, the department said in a statement.

According to court documents, Steinmann and Vuteff laundered proceeds from a foreign currency exchange scheme involving bribery of Venezuelan officials, the department said.

The pair made arrangements to launder more than $200 million and open accounts for at least two Venezuelan officials to receive bribes.

Steinmann and Vuteff face up to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering if convicted. Vuteff has been arrested and is pending extradition from Switzerland. Steinmann remains at large.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Katharine Jackson and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

A Swiss and an Argentine were charged in Miami Tuesday with helping launder part of $1.2 billion taken from Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA in a long-running corruption and bribery investigation.

A Swiss and an Argentine were charged in Miami Tuesday with helping launder part of $1.2 billion taken from Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA in a long-running corruption and bribery investigation. The charges filed in federal court said the two were retained to launder a large chunk of the funds stolen from the oil company in a currency exchange scheme underpinned by bribery.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh charged in money laundering and drug scheme

Once prominent and soon-to-be disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been indicted again, this time prosecutors saying his crimes extended to an eight-year money laundering and painkiller ring with a friend and former client charged with trying to help him commit suicide.Murdaugh wrote 437 checks worth $2.4 million that Curtis “Eddie” Smith cashed over eight years, keeping some of the money for himself and giving the rest for wide-ranging illegal activities, according to indictments handed up last week and unsealed Tuesday.That illegal activity included a "distribution network" for the painkiller oxycodone, according to prosecutors, who did not specify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Pdvsa#Bribery#Fraud#Venezuelan
Los Angeles Times

29 alleged gang members plead guilty in $1-million fraud scheme

More than two dozen people associated with criminal street gangs face a combined 86 years in prison after pleading guilty in a $1-million fraud scheme, California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta announced Friday. Toni Coffman, the leader of the scheme, received 13 years and 8 months in prison and was ordered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Switzerland
Country
Argentina
CBS News

Former CIA software engineer convicted in massive theft of secret information

A former CIA software engineer was convicted on Wednesday of federal charges accusing him of causing the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history. Joshua Schulte, who chose to defend himself at a New York City retrial, had told jurors in closing arguments that the CIA and FBI made him a scapegoat for an embarrassing public release of a trove of CIA secrets by WikiLeaks in 2017.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

Belarusian Border Guard Abandons Post to Fight With Ukraine: Report

One of Belarus' border guards reportedly abandoned his post and crossed into Ukraine to join the country in its ongoing military resistance to Russia's invasion. Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, told the Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda that the agency recently detained a man who had crossed Belarus' shared border with Ukraine illegally and without the proper documents. He identified himself as a Belarusian border guard who had been serving in the city of Brest's border group.
POLITICS
CBS LA

Former postal carrier admits to identity, mail theft in $250K COVID fraud scheme

A former postal carrier pleaded guilty Monday to charges of stealing more than $250,000 in COVID-19 unemployment funds by filing fraudulent claims with the identities of residents on his mail route, then taking those debit cards and those sent legitimately when they arrived.Stephen Glover, 32, of Palmdale, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and theft of mail matter by an officer or employee. In his plea agreement, Glover admitted to defrauding the California Employment Development Department out of hundreds of thousands by providing co-schemers addresses on his mail route which were used as mailing addresses on fraudulent EDD applications, then intercepting and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

493K+
Followers
343K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy