Missoula, MT

Watch Out For Delays On Broadway

By Benny Edwin
 2 days ago
The City Of Missoula and a construction crew are replacing a water main on the south side of St. Patrick's Hospital, and Broadway will be reduced to two lanes until September. The construction zone extends from Scott St. west to...

Missoula, MT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

