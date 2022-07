Find: Rent Prices Continue to Rise per Consumer Price Index: ‘Not Likely’ to Slow Soon, Expert Says. In May, the index increased 8.6% for the 12 months, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981, which has rattled the markets further. Following that data, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point rate on June 16, the first time it has done so since 1994. The move was widely anticipated and came amid a market that has entered bear territory and inflation at a 41-year high.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO