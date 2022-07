The Columbus Blue Jackets are typically fairly quiet in free agency. With their current salary cap space, it may look like they have a lot of flexibility entering this season’s open market but that may not actually be the case. Names like Johnny Gaudreau and Claude Giroux are going to get the most attention when their contracts expire on Wednesday. The Blue Jackets currently have nearly $17 million in cap space. It seems like there’s an opportunity for them to make a big splash right? Unfortunately, it’s not likely without making a trade and there’s one major reason why. Using the salary cap information available here on The Hockey Writers, let’s take a look at their situation going into July 13.

