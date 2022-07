Data: National Academy for State Health Policy; Map: Nicki Camberg/AxiosA new 911-style helpline for people facing mental health crises will launch across the United States on Saturday.What's happening: 988, which will forward callers to one of 200 call centers across the country, will become the three-digit number to call instead of the preexisting 800 number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL), The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) established the 1-800-273-8255 lifeline in 2005.People will still be able to reach it through that number. ​​Why it's important: Though the NSPL has been around for nearly...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO