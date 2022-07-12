Ability Center to launch new awareness initiatives; Toledo to host national conference

Today the Ability Center announced the newest steps in its plan to make Toledo the most disability-friendly community in America.

The center introduced its new initiatives, which include an Authentic Authors video series, a 68 Words podcast, a lunch and learn series, and a new disability awareness training offering.

Toledo arts organizations including the Toledo Museum of Art and the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts, along with the Toledo Metroparks system, reiterated their commitment to making their spaces more accessible to people with disabilities.

Finally, a Kennedy Center director announced that the center would hold its annual Leadership Exchange in Arts and Disability conference at the Toledo Glass City Center during the fiscal year 2024-25. This will be the first time the LEAD conference will be held in Toledo.

“If people are challenged to think differently about disability, things will organically change,” said Mallory Crooks, PR manager for The Ability Center. “We’ll have authentic conversations with people with disabilities. People will start thinking differently about consumers so they’ll make their businesses accessible. If people change how they think, then their actions will naturally come too.”

The Ability Center started the Think Differently initiative in January 2020.

These new events and partnerships comprise the second phase of the Think Differently Initiative.

The Ability Center will launch a podcast and a video series. The podcast, 68 Words, will feature inclusive events and accessible attractions for people with disabilities, while Authentic Authors, the video series hosted by Chrys Peterson, will feature Toledo-area advocates who work to empower people with and without disabilities.

On the Menu, a lunch and learn series, will occur monthly at the Ability Center, where experts and community members can discuss topics impacting people with disabilities. The Ability Center will also hold a Disability Training Experience to educate interested participants about disabilities.

More information about these programs can be found at abilitycenter.org .



“When we think of accessibility, we think of physical accessibility,” said Stuart James, the executive director of The Ability Center. Mr. James emphasized that accessibility also means changing how people think about disabilities.

The Toledo Museum of Art’s director Adam Levine committed to welcoming people with disabilities. The museum has created a new role — Manager of Access Initiatives — to drive accessibility across physical, digital, and sensory domains.

The president and CEO of the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts, Zak Vassar, provided one example of TAPA’s commitment to making the performing arts more disability-friendly.

This April, the Toledo Ballet and the Cleveland-based company Dancing Wheels joined in a performance of ambulatory and non-ambulatory dancers.

“Boundaries were pushed, expectations were changed, and definitions of grace and beauty were updated and redefined,” said Mr. Vassar. “It framed our belief that “Dance is for Everybody.”

The Metroparks Toledo has added an inclusive sensory garden at the Toledo Botanical Garden and a barrier-free playground at Secor Metropark, as well.

The Kennedy Center’s LEAD conference will bring 500 to 600 attendees who care about creating accessible cultural experiences for people with disabilities to Toledo for five days.

“What LEAD can do for Toledo is act as a rallying cry,” said Betty Siegel, director of the Office of Accessibility for The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. “What I like about LEAD is as we bring experts from all around the world, as we come together, that kind of dynamic convening is an innovation hub. It’s an innovation lab.”

Through advocacy, education, partnerships, and services, the Ability Center has served Lucas, Ottawa, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Defiance, and Williams counties since 1920.