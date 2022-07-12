ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland Teen Charged with Murder After Shooting Victim Dies of Wounds

By James Bouligny
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksou8_0gdAsfdD00

MIDLAND- A Midland teenager who turned himself in and has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man on the Fourth of July.

According to documents, Midland Police say at 2:00 a.m., Luis Berlanga,17, and his girlfriend were at his grandparent’s house when, after an argument, she wanted to leave. She called her brother to pick her up.  He showed up to the residence with two friends.

Berlanga tried to get his girlfriend to stay while her brother and a friend exited the vehicle. They told Berlanga his girlfriend was leaving with them.  Berlange then allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the friend who had gotten out of the vehicle.

The man who was shot has been identified as Richard Alan Rose.

Berlanga immediately fled and left the gun at the side of his grandparent’s residence. The girlfriend and her brother put Rose into the bed of the pickup truck and drove to the emergency room.

Berlanga went to the Midland Police Department and turned himself in that same morning and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.  On July 11, Rose died of his wounds and the charge was enhanced to murder.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Odessa parents arrested in the death of a 7-month-old child

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ODESSA POLICE NEWS RELEASE:. On July 12, 2022, at approximately 12:52 pm, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to Brady Station Apartments, 4421 E 52nd St #721, in reference to the death of a 7-month-old child. The investigation determined that the child sustained physical injury...
KXAN

Woman arrested after child found walking near Texas highway

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last week after police said a child in her care was found walking alone near Loop 250. Hannia Hernandez, 21, has been charged with child endangerment. According to an affidavit, around 7:15 a.m. on July 7, a man called 911 and said...
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Odessa Parents High on the Devil's Lettuce & Beat Their Child to Death Have Been Arrested

ODESSA – Arrest information regarding the parents who were arrested in the death of their child in Odessa has been released. According to the Odessa Police Department, at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the Brady Station Apartments regarding the death of a child. 23-year-old Kameron Gammage and 18-year-old Leyla Pierson were arrested for injury to a child. According to the arrest report, Odessa officers discovered the child dead with swelling on his head and face and several smaller bruises on his head. Pierson allegedly told police she fed the child at 5:00 a.m. then…
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Trio arrested following weekend brawl; police cleared in incident

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people were arrested Sunday night after a fight broke out at La Playa/Red Zone on 8th Street. A video of the incident began making its way across social media platforms Monday and some called for an investigation into how the situation was handled by the Odessa Police Department. Now an affidavit has […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man lost his brother to murder, also loses his freedom

LUBBOCK, Texas — An Odessa man accepted a plea deal on Tuesday for the 2020 murder of his brother in Lubbock. James Leroy Hernandez, 40, was sentenced to 12 years for the murder of Raymond Hernandez, 40. James Hernandez will also receive credit for time already served. The Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DNA Evidence Shows 13-year-old Boy Was Not Driving Father's Truck in Fatal Crash

ODESSA – The National Transportation Safety Board has issued an update on the crash that killed members of the University of the Southwest golf team.  In March, the NTSB said a 13-year-old was driving a pickup truck that crashed into a bus carrying the University of the Southwest golf team. Now, they have released information saying that was not the case. The information released says: National Transportation Safety Board​ investigators have reviewed DNA testing results provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety and found that the driver of the pickup truck involved in the fatal…
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland woman killed in overnight crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash late Wednesday night in Midland. Midland Police say that on Wednesday at about 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Big Spring St. and W. New Jersey Ave. in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Crash investigators...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Motorcyclist killed in FM 1788 crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department says that one person is dead after a car crashed into a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, 32-year-old Travis Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say that the crash took place around 7:47 am this morning, on FM 1788...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Midland Police
ABC Big 2 News

MPD search for suspects involved in trespassing

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for the suspects caught on camera entering a home without consent. Police say that the incident happened on the 2300 block of Sage Brush Rd in Midland. Officers encourage the community to be on the lookout for the suspects seen in this photo.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring PD searching for beer bandits

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify to theft suspects. According to a Crime Stoppers post, around 6:56 p.m. Big Spring PD responded to Dollar General in the 500 block of Birdwell Lane to investigate a theft after two unknown men stole several cases […]
BIG SPRING, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS identifies 3 people killed in Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the drivers and passengers in an Ector County crash on Monday night that left three people dead, and two others injured. According to DPS, preliminary information revealed that Adan Castillo-Venzor, 26, of Wichita, Kansas, was driving a...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Midland Crime Stoppers Releases Footage of Possible Suspects Involved in Apartment Murder

MIDLAND- Midland Crime Stoppers has released footage of possible suspects in a June 26, 2022 murder at the Spectrum Apartments in Midland. According to the Midland Police Department, on June 26, Midland Police were dispatched to the Spectrum Apartment regarding a shooting that took place at 11:00 a.m. Once on scene, police located 19-year-old Jayshun Anders, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The apartment had over 25 evidence markers and one neighbor said they heard gunshots starting at about 10:30 a.m. Since the shooting, Midland Police have released a person of interest but now have…
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas FCIC Assists Odessa PD and Other Law Enforcement Agencies in Fuel Theft Arrests

AUSTIN – The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) assisted the Odessa Police Department in a large organized fuel theft case that resulted in the arrests of three men in Odessa on Wednesday, July 6. Other agencies who worked on the investigation include the Ector County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Comptroller’s Office. The FCIC provided intelligence and investigative guidance to the agencies that assisted them in assembling enough information to charge the men with Engaging in Organized Criminal activity. They are accused of stealing 300 gallons of fuel at an Odessa…
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa HHS closing leaves residents frustrated, uncertain

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Department of Health and Human Services plays an important role in the lives of millions of Americans, including in West Texas; however, Odessans might have recently noticed that when you show up at the Odessa HHS location, there’s no one there to help you.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

TxDOT issues new traffic alerts for several areas

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -The Texas Department of Transportation has issued the following traffic alerts for this week. Midland County TxDOT says that an equipment issue has extended lane closure for the right-hand westbound main lane. The outside westbound main lane of I-20 between West Loop 250 and FM 1788 will be closed from 9 […]
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy