Midland Teen Charged with Murder After Shooting Victim Dies of Wounds

MIDLAND- A Midland teenager who turned himself in and has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man on the Fourth of July.

According to documents, Midland Police say at 2:00 a.m., Luis Berlanga,17, and his girlfriend were at his grandparent’s house when, after an argument, she wanted to leave. She called her brother to pick her up. He showed up to the residence with two friends.

Berlanga tried to get his girlfriend to stay while her brother and a friend exited the vehicle. They told Berlanga his girlfriend was leaving with them. Berlange then allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the friend who had gotten out of the vehicle.

The man who was shot has been identified as Richard Alan Rose.

Berlanga immediately fled and left the gun at the side of his grandparent’s residence. The girlfriend and her brother put Rose into the bed of the pickup truck and drove to the emergency room.

Berlanga went to the Midland Police Department and turned himself in that same morning and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On July 11, Rose died of his wounds and the charge was enhanced to murder.