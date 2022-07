The Franklin County Commissioners and Sheriff dedicated the new James A. Karnes Corrections Center at 2551 Fisher Road on the westside. The new facility is scheduled to open later this year and will replace the county’s downtown jail, which was built in the 1960s. It provides 864 beds, and a second phase of the new jail will open next year with an additional 426 beds.

