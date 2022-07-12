ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Potato salad recalled over presumptive positive microbial result

By Kelly McCarthy, ABC News
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON — A favorite picnic staple is being recalled, right on the heels of Fourth of July celebrations.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily withdrawing all varieties and all sizes of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced July 1. "While final test results are not expected for approximately 7-10 days, due to the holiday weekend Hy-Vee elected to withdraw all product today from its shelves and service cases pending final test results."

The voluntary recall, according to the FDA, includes all 10 product varieties and sizes of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad. (Click here for a full product list and more recall information from the FDA.)

The products were sold in the company's eight-state region and available in grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases in all Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations, as well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores.

Customers in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin who may have purchased the products are encouraged to check the expiration dates. The affected products are marked with dates between July 31, 2022, and Aug. 4, 2022, according to the FDA.

No other Hy-Vee or Mealtime branded salads are impacted and as of time of publication, there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the products from the recall.

"Customers who have purchased any of these products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund," the FDA stated.

The company encouraged any questions be directed to Hy-Vee Customer Care at customercare@hy-vee.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

