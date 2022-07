Another Chicago White Sox game, another baffling managerial decision by Tony La Russa. There’s no denying that La Russa is a legendary baseball manager, with three World Series victories and four Manager of the Year honors, but the 77-year-old has also offered up some of the most overwrought and confusing moves of this Major League Baseball season, specifically when it comes to intentional walk scenarios where the odds are already heavily in his team’s favor.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO