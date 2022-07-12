Suspect arrested following armed standoff in San Jose, deputies say

A suspect is in custody on Tuesday following an armed standoff in San Jose, authorities say.

A report of Santa Clara County deputies responding to a person armed with a weapon came just before 11a.m.

The incident happened in the area of N. Bascom Ave. and Bel Air Ave.

Deputies tweeted they found the suspect in possession of a firearm and knife.

They used multiple de-escalation methods before the arrest.

The incident is under investigation.