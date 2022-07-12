ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Suspect arrested following armed standoff in San Jose, deputies say

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS4rZ_0gdAB4rG00 A suspect is in custody on Tuesday following an armed standoff in San Jose, authorities say.

A report of Santa Clara County deputies responding to a person armed with a weapon came just before 11a.m.

The incident happened in the area of N. Bascom Ave. and Bel Air Ave.

Deputies tweeted they found the suspect in possession of a firearm and knife.

They used multiple de-escalation methods before the arrest.

The incident is under investigation.

