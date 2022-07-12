Suspect arrested following armed standoff in San Jose, deputies say
A suspect is in custody on Tuesday following an armed standoff in San Jose, authorities say. A report of Santa Clara County deputies responding to a person armed with a weapon came just before 11a.m. The incident happened in the area of N. Bascom Ave. and Bel Air Ave. The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day. Deputies tweeted they found the suspect in possession of a firearm and knife. They used multiple de-escalation methods before the arrest. The incident is under investigation.
