Yakima, WA

Yakima Can Now Recycle Styrofoam and Mattresses

By Lance Tormey
 2 days ago
If you are an avid recycler in Yakima you know it's been frustrating not having a place to recycle Styrofoam. However it's no longer a problem because Yakima's DTG Recycle, at the old Anderson Rock & Demo Pit location, recently announced new mattress and Styrofoam recycling programs. DTG Recycle officials say...

Here Are 12 of the Best New Businesses That Opened in Yakima in 2022

Can you believe we are halfway through the year 2022? Before you know it, we'll be celebrating a (hopefully) happy New Year's Eve, but first, let's celebrate some of the new businesses that have popped up in the Yakima area. We've included a few new businesses that opened up in Union Gap in the mix because, well, why not? Besides, Union Gap was the first location for the city of Yakima (North Yakima)!
Attention Creative Kids! Free Lemonade Day in Yakima Aug 13th!

What's a great way to inspire your kids to create this summer? How about we start with Lemonade Day!. The Yakima Chamber of Commerce is inviting the children of the community to book their free 10x10 space right now for the August 13th, 2022 event at SOZO Sports of Central Washington, located at 2210 S 38th Ave, Yakima, WA 98903.
4 Hidden Gems in the Yakima Valley You Need to See for Yourself

4 Hidden Gems in the Yakima Valley You Need to See for Yourself. It's time for some more hidden gems of the Yakima Valley! Which ones have you been lucky enough to experience?. I was in the frozen foods aisle at the grocery store yesterday looking for a cheap microwave pasta to get, and it was near closing time for the store. Two of the store's employees were talking with each other and one of them was saying, "You know where some really GOOD sushi is? It's in Selah and it's called Teppenyaki Box." He had to repeat the name of the restaurant several times because the other employee was confused as to what he was trying to say. So when I got home, I looked it up on Google and found it. Teppenyaki serves rice bowls, chicken, beef, and shrimp options, rice with salmon, chicken, or shrimp, and teriyaki rice as a side dish or added with salmon or pork. And yes, they have sushi on the menu, too! I am going to check out this hidden gem on my next payday for sure! The menu posted on their Facebook page is from a few years back, so hopefully the prices haven't gone up that much since then!
Be Careful Yakima Fire Danger is High in The Valley

Yakima Fire Department officials say they're concerned about a big wildfire taking off and consuming homes or businesses. In fact fire officials say quick action by firefighters in Yakima on Tuesday helped prevent a big wildfire taking on in the 1500 block of East Spruce Street and burning a nearby apartment building. Firefighters say they were called at about 3:45 pm Tuesday and when they arrived they found the large brush fire. A news release says "The fire was near a multi-story apartment building with an estimated value of $2.5 million. Nine YFD firefighters were at the scene and attacked the fire, preventing damage to the apartment building."
Hey Yakima What’s The Trick For Picking a Ripe Melon?

Everyone has a theory about how to pick the most juicy watermelon. You've heard all the tricks from knocking on watermelons to looking for special marks on the fruit. For many picking out a watermelon at the store can be frustrating if you're wrong when you get home. You are then either forced to eat or throw away the mush or bring it back to the store.
Tri-Cities’ population growth continues upward trend

Franklin County outpaced Benton County in population growth in the past year, ranking No. 7 in the state compared to its neighbor’s No. 8. Franklin County, population 99,750, grew 1.42%, adding 1,400 people in 2022. Benton County, population 212,300, grew 1.38%, adding 2,900 more people. This brings the bicounty’s...
Liquor Licenses – July 2022

Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. SM Produce for Less, 135 Vista Way, Suites A, C & F, Kennewick. License type: grocery store – beer/wine. Application type: new. HJellum Wines, 34809 N. Schumacher PR, Suite B, Benton City. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters; curbside/delivery...
Firefighters respond to brush fire in Yakima, warn people against outdoor fires

Yakima firefighters stopped a brush fire that threatened a multi-story apartment building on Tuesday afternoon, and officials warn people not to burn outside. The Yakima Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of East Spruce Street at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday for a wildland fire that was near a multi-story apartment building, according to a news release. Nine firefighters were able to get the fire under control.
Get free diapers, formula and wipes in Benton, Kittitas and Yakima Counties

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Parent Child Assistance Program (PCAP) through Triumph Treatment Services is giving free diapers, formula and wipes to families with newborns to three-year-olds. No proof of need is required, just call (509) 907-1105. PCAP got a 750,000-dollar grant last year to give not only clients, but...
Need a Loan to Pay for Gas in Yakima? You’re Not Alone

Pawn shops are busy in the Yakima Valley and in other parts of the state as people look for ways to pay for record high gas and grocery prices. Diane Mabry, co-owner of Yakima's Best Way Pawn says she's seen a huge increase in customers over the last year as the Biden administration pushes policies that are pushing up the cost of living.
The Dam Story Continues -$26 Million To Save Fish, Ease Flooding

You've seen the rocks, the heavy equipment, near the rushing water...what's going on, what's the update on the Nelson Dam?. Nelson Dam, on the Naches tributary of the Yakima River, just west of the North 40th Ave. Fred Meyer store, was built in the 1920s to divert irrigation water for Yakima and the Naches-Cowiche Irrigation Association. In those days there wasn't an environmental concern for fish and the original design did not allow any fish passage. The dam did however divert more than water. Dirt and silt piled up and resulted in periodic flooding.
Only Weeks After Opening, Daily Deals is Closing Doors at Tieton Location

Daily Deals is a store I've talked about with a unique premise; sell items returned from Amazon and Target overstock at discounted rates through the week, all at a flat price every day. Unfortunately, when they moved to their new location at the old Ace store in Tieton Village, though from my side it looked like they were doing great, it turns out they were having some issues and disagreements.
