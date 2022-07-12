ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Can Now Recycle Styrofoam and Mattresses

By Lance Tormey
 2 days ago
If you are an avid recycler in Yakima you know it's been frustrating not having a place to recycle Styrofoam. However it's no longer a problem because Yakima's DTG Recycle, at the old Anderson Rock & Demo Pit location, recently announced new mattress and Styrofoam recycling programs. DTG Recycle officials say...

Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

