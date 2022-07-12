Traveling, Celsius Implosions Drive Research in Texas and Alabama

Illinois is one of 19 states with a red flag law. It has used it sparingly. In 2019, the state enacted a law allowing concerned family members or the police to petition a court to temporarily confiscate a person’s guns if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others. But state data analyzed by The Wall Street Journal shows that the law was invoked 37 times to seize guns in 2021 and 51 times in 2020. By comparison, Florida, California, and New York used the orders far more aggressively — 2,354; 984; and 255 times in 2020, respectively. In Lake County, Illinois, where the Highland Park shooting took place, authorities didn’t use the red flag law in 2021, and used it once in 2020. While police investigated the Highland Park shooter over alleged violent threats on two occasions in 2019, he later legally bought guns and a red flag order was never initiated against him. From the Trace: In 2019, we reported that Illinois also infrequently used the law and that many advocates were trying to increase public awareness efforts.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO