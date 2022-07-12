ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly, MI

EF-0 tornado confirmed in Northern Oakland/Genesee counties overnight

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmaYl_0gd9eieW00

HOLLY (WWJ) -- One weak tornado, and possibly two, touched down in Michigan overnight.

The National Weather Service said a confirmed EF-0 tornado with peak winds at 65 miles per hour formed near Lake Fenton in Geneses County, just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

It traveled about 7.5 miles, heading into northwestern Oakland County where the path ended east of Holly, just west of I-75, at 11:42 p.m.

The NWS issued tornado warnings at around 11:30 p.m. Monday for northwestern Oakland County and southeastern Genesee County. Those warnings expired at midnight.

Meteorologist Andrew Arnold with the National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac said a team was in the field investigating between Lake Fenton and Holly on Tuesday, where rotation was noted on the radar.

There was some tree damage and some large limbs fell on a home, NWS noted, with the tornado taking out a second story dormer and a portion of the roof.

NWS said the peak damage was in the backyard of home on Addis Road in Holly, where about a dozen trees were damaged. Some of the home's siding was damaged, and a pergola was destroyed. A barn down the road also lost some metal roofing, NWS said.

While the tornado warning was only issued for parts of Genesee and NW Oakland County, people all across Oakland County did hear the sirens.

"We set off sirens in the entire county when we set of the sirens," explained Rob Seeley, Oakland County Chief of Emergency Management. "We don't set off in parts of the county or try to draw a grid around a part of the county; we set them off in the whole county."

"When we have tornadic activity it's unpredictable," Seeley told WWJ's Dan Jenkins. "We don't know when it's gonna change direction or where it's going to go. So, if it hits anywhere in the county...Actually, if it hits within ten miles of the county border we set off our sirens."

The thinking behind that, Seeley said, is to give residents time to prepare if a tornado does change course and starts coming their way.

Meanwhile, Meteorologist Cort Scholten with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said an expert was surveying damage in Clinton County amid concerns that another tornado touched down there.

This is in Mid Michigan, between St. Johns and DeWitt.

"He will be taking a closer inspection of the damage, and seeing exactly how bad and how widespread it is, or if it's just isolated," Scholten told WWJ's Beth Fisher. "And based exactly where that damage occurred we will line that up with radar data, in basically a forensic sense."

Later, NWS said the survey found some downed trees, but no evidence of a tornado, concluding that the damage was done by straight line winds.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tornado warnings expire in Oakland, Genesee counties

DETROIT – The tornado warnings for parts of Oakland and Genesee counties expired at midnight. The National Weather Service issued the warnings around 11:30 p.m. Monday, and they expired about 30 minutes later. Northwestern Oakland County and southeastern Genesee County were the areas impacted by this warning. A severe...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Holly, MI
City
Goodrich, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Dewitt, MI
City
Rochester Hills, MI
City
Lake Fenton, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Damage from tornado that touched down in Fenton area, traveled to Holly Township

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A tornado touched down in the Fenton area overnight and left a trail of damage as it traveled to Holly Township. Officials with the National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado touched down at 11:33 p.m. Monday (July 11) in the Fenton area, damaged trees on Pine Street near Lake Fenton, and then traveled to Addis Road in Holly Township. That’s where it lifted off the ground at 11:42 p.m., officials said.
FENTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Severe thunderstorm warning expires in Oakland, Lapeer counties

DETROIT – A severe thunderstorm warning for Oakland and Lapeer counties expired at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued the warning between 11:30 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. Monday. A severe storm was located at 11:47 p.m. Monday over Ortonville. It was moving east at 40 mph, officials...
LAPEER, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Jenkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Mid Michigan#The Tornado#Ef 0#Detroit#Nws Detroit
ClickOnDetroit.com

More showers expected for Metro Detroit -- What we know

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown. Puffy clouds cruise over Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan the rest of today. The clouds in our North Zone (north of Hall Road/M-59) release some showers. It remains warm. Tuesday night will be cooler with clouds overhead. Two more rounds of showers are possible tomorrow. Sunnier, more stable weather persists during the end of the work week.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Paul Gross explains: How radar technology ‘saw’ Fenton-Holly tornado

By now you’ve probably seen our article with details about Monday night’s tornado that touched down near Lake Fenton and traveled seven-and-a-half miles before lifting in extreme northwest Oakland County. I was watching this storm at home on RadarScope, a radar app commonly used by meteorologists with training...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
candgnews.com

Southfield pool closed for rest of 2022

SOUTHFIELD — Residents looking to cool off this summer at the Southfield Sports Arena pool will have to search elsewhere. Southfield announced that the pool will be closed for the rest of the 2022 season due to failing mechanics and filtration systems, as well as “inadequate structural integrity,” making it “no longer safe to operate.”
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy