EF-0 tornado confirmed in Northern Oakland/Genesee counties overnight

HOLLY (WWJ) -- One weak tornado, and possibly two, touched down in Michigan overnight.

The National Weather Service said a confirmed EF-0 tornado with peak winds at 65 miles per hour formed near Lake Fenton in Geneses County, just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

It traveled about 7.5 miles, heading into northwestern Oakland County where the path ended east of Holly, just west of I-75, at 11:42 p.m.

The NWS issued tornado warnings at around 11:30 p.m. Monday for northwestern Oakland County and southeastern Genesee County. Those warnings expired at midnight.

Meteorologist Andrew Arnold with the National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac said a team was in the field investigating between Lake Fenton and Holly on Tuesday, where rotation was noted on the radar.

There was some tree damage and some large limbs fell on a home, NWS noted, with the tornado taking out a second story dormer and a portion of the roof.

NWS said the peak damage was in the backyard of home on Addis Road in Holly, where about a dozen trees were damaged. Some of the home's siding was damaged, and a pergola was destroyed. A barn down the road also lost some metal roofing, NWS said.

While the tornado warning was only issued for parts of Genesee and NW Oakland County, people all across Oakland County did hear the sirens.

"We set off sirens in the entire county when we set of the sirens," explained Rob Seeley, Oakland County Chief of Emergency Management. "We don't set off in parts of the county or try to draw a grid around a part of the county; we set them off in the whole county."

"When we have tornadic activity it's unpredictable," Seeley told WWJ's Dan Jenkins. "We don't know when it's gonna change direction or where it's going to go. So, if it hits anywhere in the county...Actually, if it hits within ten miles of the county border we set off our sirens."

The thinking behind that, Seeley said, is to give residents time to prepare if a tornado does change course and starts coming their way.

Meanwhile, Meteorologist Cort Scholten with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said an expert was surveying damage in Clinton County amid concerns that another tornado touched down there.

This is in Mid Michigan, between St. Johns and DeWitt.

"He will be taking a closer inspection of the damage, and seeing exactly how bad and how widespread it is, or if it's just isolated," Scholten told WWJ's Beth Fisher. "And based exactly where that damage occurred we will line that up with radar data, in basically a forensic sense."

Later, NWS said the survey found some downed trees, but no evidence of a tornado, concluding that the damage was done by straight line winds.