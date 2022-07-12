Accenture’s Federal Arm to Modernize Flight Screening Tech Under $199M TSA Contract; Anthony Pinheiro Quoted

Automation will bring us into a new technological age, but at what cost?. Since the cradle of civilization and possibly even before it, humans had to work monotonous jobs until robotics made its way into the world in 1950, according to the British Department of Industry (DOI). Since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, workers in the 19th century worried about being one day replaced by automation. These fears were premature but not necessarily wrong, according to Brookings Institution.

