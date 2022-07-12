ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Accenture’s Federal Arm to Modernize Flight Screening Tech Under $199M TSA Contract; Anthony Pinheiro Quoted

By Charles Lyons-Burt
ExecutiveBiz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccenture’s federal business has landed a $199 million contract from the Department of Homeland Security to continue to provide technical assistance and modernize a Transportation Security Administration flight screening technology it has been servicing since 2018. During the contract’s potential 10-year life span, Accenture Federal Services is expected...

