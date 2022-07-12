Biden Says Immigration Is a Shared Hemispheric Challenge for Mexico, U.S

NEW YORK (AP) — Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. She was 73. The former president posted on his social media app that she died at her Manhattan home. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” he wrote on Truth Social. The couple shared three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. “She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her,” he wrote. “Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

