ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden Says Immigration Is a Shared Hemispheric Challenge for Mexico, U.S

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said that dealing with immigration was a shared hemispheric challenge...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 55

Ann Plamondon
2d ago

There should be no share with two countries when it includes an open border with no vetting no health checks we don’t even know where some of these people are or where they’re going.

Reply
63
David Espinoza
2d ago

UNITED STATES CITIZENS DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS ive been saying now million of UNITED STATES CITIZENS CALL YOUR STATE GOVERNOR AND DEMAND THAT WE REMOVE!!!. THE OLD MENTALLY ILL OUT HIS MIND. CRIMINAL!!!!! JOE BIDEN!!!.. ISN'T HE THE BIG GUY IN HIS CRIMINAL SON HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP!!!!. WE SERIOUSLY DON'T HAVE TO IMPEACH HIM!!! WE ARE LOSING OUR CHILDREN COUNTRY AND TAXES!!!!!.

Reply(6)
37
Susan Landry
1d ago

Biden needs impeaching while our borders get closed Drugs terrorist and criminals by the 1,000s are invading us STOP THE INVASION

Reply
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

NEW YORK (AP) — Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. She was 73. The former president posted on his social media app that she died at her Manhattan home. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” he wrote on Truth Social. The couple shared three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. “She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her,” he wrote. “Rest In Peace, Ivana!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Texas rancher finds migrants hiding on her property: 'We are being invaded'

A Texas Rancher continues to witness the border crisis firsthand, as she has seen illegal immigrants on her property. Stephanie Crisp-Canales joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to share how her family has been affected by the lack of border security and called out the Biden administration for not helping residents and communities being impacted each day.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Biden makes Holocaust gaffe during Israel visit

President Biden, visiting Israel on Wednesday, added yet another entry to his long list of gaffes, mistakenly saying we must keep alive the "honor of the Holocaust." The president made the flub shortly after touching down in Israel, kicking off a two-day visit with the Middle Eastern country’s leaders.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#U S#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Reuters#The White House#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

Biden gets an earful in the Oval from Mexican President López Obrador

In his long career as a U.S. senator, Joe Biden has sat through his share of lengthy speeches. But sitting in the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Biden seemed a bit out of practice. During a meeting with Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Biden at turns smirked, grimaced, fidgeted, and took notes as the Mexican president launched into remarks that went on for more than half an hour.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy