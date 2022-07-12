ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka County, MN

Minnesota Teenager Watching 'Stranger Things' Causes Crash

By Andy Brownell
Andover, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says a weekend crash should serve as a reminder of the dangers posed by distracted driving. In this case, officials say the teenage girl...

