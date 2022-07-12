PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Notus sets eyes on another run at WIC title

After winning a second straight 1A Western Idaho Conference title last year, the Notus football team graduated several four-year players who played key roles in bringing the Pirates back to the top of the league.

Gone are six first-team all-conference players from last year, including the 2020 WIC Offensive and Defensive Players of the year in Kaeden Clemens and Julian Gallegos, respectively.

But before you go writing off the Pirates in the 2022 season, know that they return five more first-team players and both of the 2021 Players of the Year in the conference.

“I knew that last year and this year would be pretty good,” Woodland said about watching players come through Notus over the past few years. “We graduated a lot of seniors and really, really good athletes. Those guys leaving are going to hurt a little bit, but we do get a lot back, which is going to help.”

All that returning talent has Notus looking for a third straight league title after going unbeaten in league play in each of the last two seasons, with an average win margin of 44.7 points per game in that span.

That talent spreads to both sides of the ball with running back Carter Woodland taking conference Offensive Player of the Year honors last season, while also being a first-team defensive back. Aaron Jimenez was the Defensive Player of the Year at defensive line and also got first-team honors at offensive line.

“If those guys stay healthy, they’re as talented as pretty much any of the guys in our conference,” Joe Woodland said. “But I think we got a couple guys that could (be conference player of the year). If we end up throwing the ball a lot, we’ve got good wide receivers, our sophomore quarterback even though he’s young, throws one of the better balls in the conference.

“Some of those things depend on matchup. There’s games we want to run the ball 25-30 times and then there’s games where we want to throw it around a little bit more. There’s a handful of guys on this team that can do really well in this conference as long as they stay healthy.”

Easton St. Germain was also a first-team was also a first-team offensive lineman, while Grayson Pylican was a first-team player at wide receiver/tight end. Tristan Aspiazu was a first-teamer at defensive end.

Another returning player who got all-conference honors is the Pirates’ quarterback, Benny Guevara, who was an honorable mention as a freshman. Guevara was in a backup role behind Clemens last season as a freshman. But with all Notus’s seven wins coming by at least 40 points, Guevara often found himself in games by halftime.

He also started in Notus’s 54-12 win against Council when Clemens was sick then played most of the state playoff loss against Butte County with Clemens getting injured early.

He’ll be the Pirates’ starter entering this season.

“He’s grown a lot, physically, in the offseason,” Woodland said about Guevara. “His arm’s a lot stronger, he’s lifting a lot more weight in the weight room. He’s throwing a much better ball because he’s a little bit bigger, stronger and faster. He’s got a better understanding of the offense, as well. When they’re freshmen, you kind of limit the playbook a little bit. We were able to get into a lot of the things he didn’t get exposed to last year in the playbook.”

Guevara will have a number of targets to throw to in Pylican, Tyler Stephens and Eli Hill, a player who Woodland thinks might have also been a first-team player for the Pirates last season if not for a broken arm suffered the second game of the season.

Carter Woodland, the coach’s son, figures to be the top runner for the Pirates this season, but Joe Woodland really likes some of the other options he has at running back as well. With the younger Woodland injured for some camps this summer, Notus has gotten to take a look at other players at the position. Connor Stafford, who has been out of football for a couple of years, Aspiazu and Hill are players who Joe Woodland thinks can see some time in the offensive backfield this season.

“This is the best group of running backs that I’ve had since coaching at Notus, for sure,” Woodland said. “Those four guys, I think any one of them can be a starter on a lot of teams.”

Defensively, Woodland admits, was hit a bit harder by graduation than the offense was. The coach said that the Pirates are still trying to figure out what pieces to move around to build the ideal lineup. Among the ideas he’s toying with is moving Carter Woodland from the defensive backfield to linebacker.