Jose Berrios starting Tuesday against the Phillies

Clay Holmes pitched zero innings, allowing four runs on two hits, three walks and two hit batters and took the loss in New York’s 4-3 loss to Cincinnati on Tuesday. Holmes pitched to five batters in the 9th inning before being pulled without recording a single out. Holmes allowed more earned runs on Tuesday (4) than he had all season (2) and saw his ERA jump nearly a run from 0.47 to 1.37 in the process. This was by far Holmes’ worst appearance of the year is just an anomaly. Holmes has had an unbelievable season outside of Tuesday and fantasy managers have to chalk it up as “one of those days” (even Mariano Rivera wasn’t perfect) and know he’ll be back to normal in his next appearance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO