Jose Berrios starting Tuesday against the Phillies

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerrios is on regular rest, so the movement of his start should not be an...

Jose Berrios fans 13 as Blue Jays best Phillies

Right-hander Jose Berrios matched his career best with 13 strikeouts, Teoscar Hernandez had a two-run double and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Tuesday night. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits including the go-ahead RBI double in the sixth for the Blue Jays, who ended...
Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
Could White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito be this season's Jose Berrios?

On this date one year ago, the Minnesota Twins were 39-50, placing them 15 games behind the White Sox in the AL Central and 11.5 games out of a wild-card spot. They fell a little bit further back by the deadline and decided they had to do some selling. This was surely a disappointing result after two straight division titles and three postseason berths in four years, but they didn’t have much choice. Injuries and underperformance forced them to punt the season for the sake of the future. However, they still wanted to return to competing in 2022, selling only rentals like Nelson Cruz, J.A. Happ and Hansel Robles. The one exception was José Berríos, who had a year-and-a-half of team control at the time.
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (7/13) PREMIUM

It’s a medium-sized slate tonight. There are nine games on the main slate at DraftKings and FanDuel, beginning at 7:05 pm ET. There’s an unusual number of high-end pitchers getting the ball. However, there are also a few offenses in eruption spots. Wednesday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. The pitching...
MLB
Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber wants to Hulk Smash Pete Alonso in 2022 MLB Home Run Derby

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber was recently named to the NL All-Star team. However, the slugger is having an up-and-down season. On one hand, Schwarber is slashing just .219/.332/.524 as of this story’s publication. On the other hand, Schwarber leads the NL in home runs with 28, and trails only Aaron Judge for most homers in all of MLB. And those homers have landed Kyle Schwarber in the 2022 Home Run Derby.
Jacob deGrom with another solid rehab outing on Thursday

Jacob deGrom allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk with four strikeouts over four innings in his rehab start at Triple-A on Thursday. (Anthony DiComo on Twitter) deGrom was almost too efficient in this start, denying himself the chance to get his pitch count up higher. But he hit 100 MPH with his fastball and looked like his usual dominant self. He'll likely get in a simulated game over the All-Star break and perhaps one more rehab start before he rejoins the Mets in late-July. When he returns, he should immediately be valued as a top-10 starter, even with the injury risk.
MLB
N’Keal Harry traded to the Bears

The New England Patriots are trading former first-round WR N’Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears for a 7th-round pick in 2024, per Mike Garofolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. (Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. According to the report, Harry preferred a fresh start and...
Sam Hilliard sitting Thursday for Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Hilliard started the last two games, which both came against righties, but the lefty-hitter will be in the dugout for Thursday's matinee against a southpaw. Connor Joe will man left field while C.J. Cron (wrist) returns to first base and cleanup duty.
Deshaun Watson ruling may still be weeks away

Senior NFL Reporter for Yahoo, Charles Robinson, states "nobody involved seems to think it's coming this week" regarding Deshaun Watson's court ruling. (Twitter) It is still likely Watson is found in violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy and will face a lengthy suspension. Watson, for fantasy purposes, remains one of the most intriguing current draft options given his three most recent seasons have all resulted in Top 5 finishes at the QB position. Drafting Watson with no information on the duration of his suspension and taking the risk on throwing away a draft pick will continue for a few more weeks it seems. The best advice may be to just stay away, for now.
NFL
Clay Holmes fails to record out, pulled in loss Tuesday

Clay Holmes pitched zero innings, allowing four runs on two hits, three walks and two hit batters and took the loss in New York’s 4-3 loss to Cincinnati on Tuesday. Holmes pitched to five batters in the 9th inning before being pulled without recording a single out. Holmes allowed more earned runs on Tuesday (4) than he had all season (2) and saw his ERA jump nearly a run from 0.47 to 1.37 in the process. This was by far Holmes’ worst appearance of the year is just an anomaly. Holmes has had an unbelievable season outside of Tuesday and fantasy managers have to chalk it up as “one of those days” (even Mariano Rivera wasn’t perfect) and know he’ll be back to normal in his next appearance.
Randy Arozarena resting Thursday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox. The Rays appear to be giving Arozarena a standard breather. Luke Raley will replace Arozarena in left field and hit eighth. Josh Lowe will start in right and hit sixth while Brett Phillips mans center and bats ninth.
Darnell Mooney bulked up for a bigger role

According to Dan Pompei of The Athletic, WR Darnell Mooney has bulked up from the "low 170s" to 183 and is focusing on stamina training for a bigger role in the new Chicago Bears offense. (Dan Pompei, The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. The Bears went out with the old and in...
Freddy Peralta could return in August

Freddy Peralta shared that he is ahead of schedule and feeling better than expected at this point in his recovery from a right shoulder injury. Manager Craig Counsell did not set a return timeline in stone, but said August certainly is a possibility. (MLB.com) Fantasy Impact:. Peralta was moved to...
MLB Trade Value Risers & Fallers: Max Scherzer, Clay Holmes, Josh Hader (2022)

Each week, FantasyPros publishes a fantasy baseball trade chart. The chart contains player values designed to help you assess the overall weight of both sides of a trade. The weekly trade charts also keep track of the changes in a player’s value from the previous week. But sometimes, the reasons for a change aren’t obvious. “Why is player X gaining three points in value this week when player Y, who had an even better week, remained the same?”
MLB
8 Players to Reach For (2022 Fantasy Football)

While making sure you have the best fantasy football rankings possible is a great starting point, it’s also pivotal to understand average draft position (ADP) and how to use it to your advantage. ADP will give you a sense of where the public is drafting players. Better yet, you can use our ADP from different fantasy football league hosts to look at the average draft position for the league you’ll be drafting in. You will be able to determine players our experts are higher on than ADP, but you can also see when it’s time to target said players. Our analysts are here to help. Below they’ll discuss eight players that you should consider reaching for in your 2022 fantasy football draft.
