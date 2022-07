SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A single hair, believed to be a pubic hair, and a game-changing way to sequence DNA was used to find Anne Pham's alleged killer after 40 years of unanswered questions. Parabon, the company in charge of finding a genetic match for the hair, said it was assumed only mitochondrial DNA was found The post Possible pubic hair and new DNA sequencing used to find Anne Pham’s alleged killer 40 years later appeared first on KION546.

SEASIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO