JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Safety in public gatherings can be a concern for anyone at any time. “With the way things are going in our country now, churches have been under attack either by vandalism, or fire bombings or shootings, and it’s just not safe anymore,” said Rodney Andreasen, Owner of Xspct, LLC.

JACKSON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO