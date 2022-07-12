Graham County voting machines pass re-test

James Earl Rex passed away suddenly July 7th, 2022. Jim was a lifelong Arizonan, who was born June 10, 1942 in Miami, AZ and raised in Safford. He participated in football and basketball while at Safford High School, graduating in 1960. He attended Eastern Arizona Junior College where he met his wife of 59 years, Jo Frew. After marrying in 1963, they moved Flagstaff to attend NAU. Jim graduated in 1966 with a degree in education. He moved his growing family to Marana, AZ, where he taught and coached for the next thirty plus years. Jim’s influence as a son, husband, father, Papa, teacher, mentor and friend has had a profound impact in the community and school district.
