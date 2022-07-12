ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, AZ

Graham County voting machines pass re-test

gilavalleycentral.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAFFORD — When Graham County voters cast their ballot in Democratic and Republican primaries, they can feel confident their vote will be counted accurately. A recent re-test by the Secretary of State’s Office of Graham...

gilavalleycentral.net

Comments / 1

Arizona Silver Belt

Gila County awards contract for fairgrounds project

During their July 5 meeting the Gila County Board of Supervisors awarded a contract for the first phase of improvements at the County Fairgrounds, choosing a Globe company, Dixon Rock and Materials, for the work. With a $19,580 bid, Dixon was the lowest responsive bidder among six companies (seven bids were received, but only six were found responsive).
GILA COUNTY, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Free school supplies at annual Back to School Fair

THATCHER — An annual tradition returns to the Gila Valley Saturday, in its fourth new location in as many years. The 13th annual Graham County Back to School Resource Fair will take place Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the lobby of the Academic Programs building in the middle campus of Eastern Arizona College.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Clifton, Pima Fire Departments raising money

CLIFTON — Two area fire departments are conducting fund-raisers. Clifton Fire Department announced it will host its first ever benefit cornhole tournament later this month. The tournament will take place Saturday, July 23, at Clifton RV Park, starting at 10 a.m. Cost is $50 per two-person team and proceeds will be used to support the Fire Department.
CLIFTON, AZ
truecrimedaily

Arizona man sentenced to life for killing teacher girlfriend hours after she bailed him out of jail

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his teacher girlfriend in 2017 not long after she bailed him out of jail. The Associated Press reports Charlie Malzahn was handed the life sentence without the possibility for parole by a Coconino County judge Tuesday, July 12, for the death of 44-year-old Cathryn Gorospe. He reportedly pleaded guilty in June to first-degree murder, abandonment of a body, theft of means of transportation, theft of a credit card, and armed robbery. Prosecutors reportedly dropped capital punishment against Malzahn after he entered the plea.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Jim Rex

James Earl Rex passed away suddenly July 7th, 2022. Jim was a lifelong Arizonan, who was born June 10, 1942 in Miami, AZ and raised in Safford. He participated in football and basketball while at Safford High School, graduating in 1960. He attended Eastern Arizona Junior College where he met his wife of 59 years, Jo Frew. After marrying in 1963, they moved Flagstaff to attend NAU. Jim graduated in 1966 with a degree in education. He moved his growing family to Marana, AZ, where he taught and coached for the next thirty plus years. Jim’s influence as a son, husband, father, Papa, teacher, mentor and friend has had a profound impact in the community and school district.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Sherry Lynn Duin-Pruett

Sherry Lynn Duin-Pruett, 73, passed away on July 8, 2022 in Safford, Arizona. She was born in Pasadena, California, the daughter of Bud and Betty (Reynolds) Duin. On September 17, 1988 she married Charles A. Pruett in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Upon relocating to Safford, Sherry was a waitress Jerry’s, Gabby’s...
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Herbert “Herb” Neil Cauthen

Herbert “Herb” Neil Cauthen, of Pima and formerly of Casa Grande, went to be with his wife July 11, 2022. He was 68. Herb was born January 17, 1954, in Llano, Texas, to Billy and Pearl Joiner. A few years later he was adopted by his dad, George Cauthen.
PIMA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect wanted out of Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of shooting two people in the Winkelman area on July 4. Deputies said Oscar Valencia, 40, shot a 39-year-old man and 38-year-old woman at a home near the Aravaipa RV Park that night before fleeing.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

2-Year-Old child drowns in canal

Wednesday morning at approximately 7:00 am, Safford Police Officers were dispatched for a report of a 2-year-old who had fallen in the canal. The child had reportedly gone missing in the area of 10th Avenue and 8th Street. The reporting party said they were afraid the child had fallen in the canal. Authorities combed the area and found the child in the canal downstream near 20th Avenue where the child was recovered. CPR was started immediately and the child was transported to the Mt. Graham Hospital. Life saving efforts were performed, however, the child was pronounced deceased.
SAFFORD, AZ

