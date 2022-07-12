Graham County voting machines pass re-test

Wednesday morning at approximately 7:00 am, Safford Police Officers were dispatched for a report of a 2-year-old who had fallen in the canal. The child had reportedly gone missing in the area of 10th Avenue and 8th Street. The reporting party said they were afraid the child had fallen in the canal. Authorities combed the area and found the child in the canal downstream near 20th Avenue where the child was recovered. CPR was started immediately and the child was transported to the Mt. Graham Hospital. Life saving efforts were performed, however, the child was pronounced deceased.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO