West Virginia University Deputy Athletics Director Keli Zinn is leaving her post for a similar position at LSU. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported on the move. Her title at LSU will be Executive Deputy Athletics Director and Chief Operating Officer, and her duties are expected to similar to the ones she held at West Virginia, where she assisted Director of Athletics Shane Lyons in operation and strategic direction of the athletic department. She also served as the primary liaison to the WVU administration and served as the sport administrator for football.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO