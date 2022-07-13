ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Woman who posed as cancer-stricken Marine Corps veteran pleads guilty to $250,000 fraud

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WWHQ_0gd8vFmh00

A woman who authorities say pretended to be a sick Marine Corps veteran has agreed to plead guilty to committing fraud.

Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, 31, of Rhode Island, signed an agreement on Tuesday in a US District Court admitting to fraud and other charges, which could see her jailed for up to 20 years.

She allegedly posed as a Marine Corps veteran with lung cancer to claim about $250,000 in veterans benefits and other donations from veterans charities, US Attorney Zachary Cunha said in a statement.

Mr Cunha said Ms Cavanugh was able to pose as a veteran by wearing a US Marine uniform with medals at charity events, although records showed that she had not served in the Marine Corps or any branch of the US military.

Through her job as a social worker for a veterans organisation in Providence, Rhode Island, Ms Cavanaugh was also able to gain access to documents and medical records belonging to real veterans with lung cancer, which she allegedly used to support her claims, Mr Cunha added.

That included claims that she had been a victim of toxic burn pit exposure while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, which were false, as the Associated Press reported.

Ms Cavanaugh – who was accused of collecting about $207,000 from the Wounded Warrior veterans charity – has agreed to pay more than $82,000 in restitution for the crimes.

An investigation was launched into Ms Cavanaugh’s claims after a Providence nonprofit specialising in cancer care, HunterSeven, became suspicious of her when she requested assistance from them.

As well as wire fraud, she was charged with aggravated identity theft, forgery, and fraudulent use of medals.

An attorney for Ms Cavanaugh could not be reached.

Comments / 32

Bill Jones
3d ago

Stolen Valor has consequences...If you read and understand exactly how The Stolen Valor Act is written and exactly what it is by definition...Then this woman checks every box and should be locked up for a long time ...and when released some day....Made to volunteer with the VFW or American Legion and get a true understanding as to what gunfighters really went through and lost....To made to have to listen to real war stories as only warriors could tell them.

Reply(5)
17
DRILL SGT
1d ago

What is really bad, there are veterans out there that has been trying to receive benefits for years that has some very serious issues

Reply(1)
11
CommitmentToExcellence
2d ago

Why isn’t she made to pay the entire amount her stolen valor took from real, suffering vets and their families?

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

American cop who shot dead an unarmed Australian yoga instructor in her pyjamas outside her home walks FREE after serving less than five years in jail

A former Minneapolis cop who shot dead an unarmed Australian yoga instructor after she called 911 about a potential sexual assault outside her home has walked free from jail. Mohamed Noor, 36, gunned down Justine Ruszczyk, 40, on the night of July 15, 2017, as he and fellow officer Matthew Harrity arrived at her home to investigate the disturbance.
YOGA
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Daily Mail

Ex-mayor is jailed for almost 5 years after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his city’s Covid relief funds– including $108,000 to pay off mortgage on his lakefront home

Former mayor of Stonecrest Jason Lary — who pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud, stealing federal money and conspiracy — was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for stealing Covid-19 relief funds meant for struggling businesses. The Northern District of Georgia sentenced him to four years and nine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition

Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Marines#Us Military#Wire Fraud#District Court#The Marine Corps#The Associated Press
Daily Mail

The VERY long arm of the law: Cops move to seize MILLIONS of dollars in assets owned by private school boy turned cocaine smuggler after he was found dead in his prison cell

Federal cops are trying to get their hands on millions of dollars in assets once owned by a private schoolboy turned drug smuggler who died in prison while awaiting trial. Among the belongings the AFP wants to seize are a property portfolio in Sydney and Brisbane valued at more than $2million and a Mercedes-Benz worth almost $125,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Iraq
People

Colorado Funeral Home Director Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Hundreds of Body Parts

A Colorado funeral home director accused of stealing and selling the body parts of hundreds of people has pleaded guilty to mail fraud. The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said in a release Tuesday, that Meghan Hess, 45, of Montrose, Colorado had pleaded guilty to running a complex fraud "devised and executed... to steal the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims," from 2010 to 2018.
MONTROSE, CO
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

4 Ex-Navy Officers Convicted in ‘Fat Leonard’ Corruption Scandal

Four of five former U.S. Navy officers standing trial as part of the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal were convicted of fraud, bribery, and conspiracy on Wednesday. They were the last defendants out of 34 people to be charged with taking illicit incentives from Malaysian defense contractor Leonard Francis. Prosecutors said they were lavished with prostitutes, Cuban cigars, and free hotel stays by Francis. In 2015, Francis admitted offering $500,000 worth of bribes to American Navy officers in exchange for classified information, or even rerouting military ships to ports that brought in a lot of cash for his vessel servicing company. Francis overcharged the U.S. military by $35 million, prosecutors say. He is set to be sentenced in July. Former Capts. David Newland, James Dolan and David Lausmen, along with former Cmdr. Mario Herrera were convicted this week, while no verdict was reached by the jury on charges against former Rear Adm. Bruce Loveless.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Florida sheriff says man will 'absolutely not' face charges for defending home with 'AK-47-style' gun

A Florida homeowner will "absolutely not" face charges after firing an "AK-47-style gun" at suspected home invaders, a local sheriff said. "He started shooting for his own protection, to get them out of his house and to protect himself," Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said of the recent shooting in a video address posted to the office's official Facebook page.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

746K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy