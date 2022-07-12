New therapy significantly reduces headache disability, post-traumatic stress after brain injury, study finds
Note: This article was produced and contributed by Joel Williams and Julie Collins. The first therapy to be developed specifically for post-traumatic headache significantly reduced related disability in veterans following a traumatic brain injury (TBI). It also reduced co-occurring symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) comparably to a gold-standard PTSD...news.uthscsa.edu
