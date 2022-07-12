ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Hey, Parents—It's OK Not To Be Your Best Self All of the Time

By Sarah Cottrell
Parents Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most challenging parts of parenting is how much of yourself is required to do the job. And until you step into the role of caring for a child, particularly a very young child who cannot do much for themselves, it's difficult to explain just how taxing the job...

www.parents.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Management#U Own Quality 8759
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Parents Magazine

Why Some Parents Are Embracing a 'Sleep Divorce'

Have you heard of a sleep divorce? For some couples, sharing a bed means the opposite of a good night's sleep. There's the endless tug-of-war over blankets, snoring, muttering, kicking—you name it. But before letting exhausted crankiness ruin a good relationship, some couples decide to sleep in separate beds, a strategy known as a sleep divorce.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

Stay at Home Mom Refuses to Look After Friend’s Kids, Fellow Moms Says She’s Right

A Stay-at-Home Mom is receiving praise from folks in the popular mama forum, Mumsnet, for standing her ground against friends who constantly use her as free back-up childcare. The user, who posts under the screen name Lolabear38 writes in her post: "I’m a SAHM. I have two children - one 4 and one under 1. Most of my friends work and their kids are in school/ daycare of some sort. My dd (4) goes to nursery part-time and ds (1) is at home with me."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My In-Laws Constantly Criticize My Parenting

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. We recently made a trip to visit my in-laws. The whole time, it seemed like they were criticizing my parenting. A lot of it was unintentional, I realize. For example, we took the kids to the pool, and I was watching them swim while my MIL and the rest of the adults in the family were chatting or reading. But every 20 minutes or so, she would suddenly rush over to the pool to check on the grandkids. If one of them was off in the bathroom or otherwise not in her sight, she’d freak out and yell “Where is ___?!?” It was like she felt that SHE was the one watching them swim instead of me, and she kept talking about how hard and stressful it was to keep track of them. Except … she wasn’t! I was!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
John M. Dabbs

Fathers and Dads Feel the Squeeze as Their Day of Appreciation Marches Forward

My parents at Cracker BarrelVirginia Davis/Photographer. As fathers go, I am blessed to have a good-natured and intelligent dad who likes to learn and laugh. His recollection of shenanigans when he was working entertained the family for years. My sister still begs him to tell the stories. We don't often hug our fathers as much as our mothers, as affection is not open displayed toward fathers as it is our mothers - at least for guys. That being said, the nice squeeze of a hug from your children is a good feeling. Giving one to your dad is equally warm and fuzzy.
The US Sun

I’m always criticised for taking my kids out of school to go on holiday but I won’t stop and don’t see what’s wrong

A MUM who always faces criticism for taking her kids out of school during term time to go on holiday has insisted she doesn't see what's wrong with her actions. Rach took to TikTok to hit back at those slamming her for taking her two kids out of school for five nights in May and seven nights in June, as she explained that the children are still "learning" even when they're abroad.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
verywellmind.com

Will I Regret Not Having Kids?

As you get older and many of your friends begin to have children, it’s natural to think about children in your own life and wonder if you will regret not having kids. Some people are dead-set on never wanting children, but many fall somewhere in the middle. Though research...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy