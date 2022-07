The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are working their way to the top as they earn their fourth win tonight against the Madison Mallards with a 19-7 victory. The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are continuing their success in the second half of the season with a 7-1 record leading the Great Lakes West region. The Willmar Stingers earn their fifth win in a row with Steven Brooks earning Pitcher of the Night throwing eight innings.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO