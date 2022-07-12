ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown And More Were Snubbed By The Emmys, And Fans Are Not Pleased

By Erik Swann
Major spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 lie ahead, so read at your own risk.

Stranger Things really put viewers through the wringer over the course of its fourth season, which most critics seemed to agree was strong. The nine-episode season was filled with action, humor, heart and tragedy, and the cast put in exceptional work. So coming into today, many of the show’s devotees were under the impression that at least some of the stars would get some major awards love. Well, the 2022 Emmy nominations have been revealed, and the actors, including breakouts Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown, were snubbed. Needless to say, the fans are not happy.

It’s always disappointing when your favorite actors put in strong work and aren’t honored, and that certainly rings true with Stranger Things 4. After the nominations were announced, fans across social media found a myriad of ways to express their displeasure. One Twitter user named off several of the principal stars when sharing their thoughts:

The person doesn’t seem to be the only one discussing a turn to villany in the aftermath of the Emmy announcements. Another person joked about becoming an evil queen due to the fact that Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Sadie Sink (Max) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) didn’t score any nods:

The fan love for the two aforementioned actresses, whose characters had pivotal roles in Season 4, seems to be particularly strong. Based on the tweets that circulated during the season, fans really seemed to connect with Eleven’s journey to regain her abilities and Max’s internal battle with the villainous Vecna. The response to their snubs has been visceral, to say the least, and one tweet seemed to sum things up best:

Ahead of today’s Emmy announcement, Sadie Sink seemed to be a shoo-in for a nomination. Her work in the episode “Dear Billy” alone seemed to be enough to garner an awards nod. That installment most prominently featured Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” the powerful tune that saved Max’s life. Sink prepared for her big scene in a mind-shattering way, which shows her dedication to the work. And thanks to her efforts, Max has become some people’s favorite ST character. With all of that in mind, fans have no problem giving their assertion that the talented star was robbed:

It’s definitely surprising that not one of the principal actors earned an Emmy nomination. Despite that though, it seems that fans are willing to do what’s necessary to get a golden statue for the stars:

On the bright side, Stranger Things did earn 13 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama Series. Faithful viewers also have reason to be hopeful, because the final two episodes of Season 4 will be eligible for consideration next year. That means Volume 2’s finale, which gave fans all the feels, can still provide Sadie Sink and co. with a shot at the gold. We’ll see if the Academy takes notice and, if not, it’ll surely hear more from this ardent fanbase.

Stranger Things is available to stream with a Netflix subscription and, after you check out the latest batch of episodes, check out the major questions we have ahead of Season 5.

