A few months ago, my mother came to Berkeley to visit me for a week. During this, I was granted a temporary break from the below-par dining halls, and I was thrilled to be able to take my mom to try all of my favorite meals in the area. It was during this time I realized that Berkeley actually has a pretty strong food scene. Here are some of my favorite spots around Berkeley for when you’re looking for a meal that’ll linger in your mind for weeks to follow.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO