Moove, the world’s first mobility fintech, has secured R300 million (US$20 million) in financing from Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), bringing its total funding to-date to over $200 million since its launch in 2020. The startup’s latest funding will be used for its South Africa operations to strengthen its expanding vehicle financing offering to more customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005089/en/ Mobility entrepreneur receiving their car from the world’s first vehicle financing fintech Moove (Photo: Business Wire) Launched in 2020 by Ladi Delano and Jide Odunsi, Moove is democratising vehicle ownership across Africa by providing mobility entrepreneurs access to revenue-based financing in markets with low access to credit. Using its alternative credit scoring technology, Moove provides vehicle financing to its customers to purchase brand new vehicles using a percentage of their weekly revenue. Having experienced overwhelming demand and exponential growth across its six sub-Saharan African markets, Moove-financed vehicles have completed over 5 million trips to date.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO